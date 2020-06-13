Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
На Украине отменили пробное тестирование для выпускников из-за COVID-19
2020-06-13T12:28
КИЕВ, 13 июн - РИА Новости. Кабинет министров Украины отменил проведение пробного внешнего независимого оценивания (ВНО) для выпускников школ, необходимое для поступления в вузы, заявил в субботу министр здравоохранения страны Максим Степанов.
"Было отменено проведение пробного ВНО, которое планировалось 15 июня этого года", - сказал он на брифинге.
По последним данным Минздрава, число выявленных случаев коронавируса в Украине составляет 30 506, умерли 880 человек.
Всемирная организация здравоохранения 11 марта объявила вспышку новой коронавирусной инфекции COVID-19 пандемией. По последним данным ВОЗ, в мире выявлены уже более 7,4 миллиона случаев заражения, свыше 418 тысяч человек скончались.
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус COVID-19Максим СтепановВОЗУкраинаВ мире
