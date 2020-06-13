Регистрация пройдена успешно!
В Самарской области совершил жесткую посадку самолет Як-52
2020-06-13T14:43
В Самарской области совершил жесткую посадку самолет Як-52

11:47 13.06.2020 (обновлено: 14:43 13.06.2020)
0
Самолет Як-52
Самолет Як-52
© РИА Новости / Александр Кряжев
Перейти в фотобанк
Самолет Як-52. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 13 июн — РИА Новости. Самолет Як-52 аэроклуба ДОСААФ совершил жесткую посадку в Самарской области, пострадали два человека, сообщил РИА Новости представитель экстренных служб региона.

"Вблизи аэропорта Бобровка совершил жесткую посадку легкомоторный самолет Як-52. По предварительным данным, в результате ЧП пострадали два человека", — сказал собеседник агентства.

По его словам, воздушное судно принадлежит аэроклубу ДОСААФ. Обстоятельства происшествия выясняются.
