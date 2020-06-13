Регистрация пройдена успешно!
На Урале полиция разыскивает троих пациентов психбольницы
2020-06-13T10:55
магнитогорск
челябинская область
происшествия
магнитогорск
челябинская область
магнитогорск, челябинская область, происшествия

На Урале полиция разыскивает троих пациентов психбольницы

10:55 13.06.2020
1042
© РИА Новости / Алексей Сухоруков
Сотрудник полиции
© РИА Новости / Алексей Сухоруков
Сотрудник полиции. Архивное фото
ЧЕЛЯБИНСК, 13 июн – РИА Новости. Полиция ведёт поиск троих пациентов, сбежавших из психоневрологической больницы №5 города Магнитогорск Челябинской области, сообщили РИА Новости в субботу в пресс-службе ГУМВД России по региону.
"Есть ориентировка на троих пациентов, которые сбежали из психоневрологической больницы №5 в Магнитогорске. Сейчас ведётся их поиск", - сказала собеседница агентства.
Магнитогорск Челябинская область Происшествия
