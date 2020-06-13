Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Умер брат хабаровского губернатора Вячеслав Фургал
2020-06-13T08:28
хабаровский край
происшествия
хабаровский край
хабаровский край, происшествия

Умер брат хабаровского губернатора Вячеслав Фургал

06:42 13.06.2020 (обновлено: 08:28 13.06.2020)
© РИА Новости / Владимир Астапкович / Перейти в фотобанкСвеча
Свеча
© РИА Новости / Владимир Астапкович
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 13 июн - РИА Новости. Депутат законодательной думы Хабаровского края Вячеслав Фургал умер в субботу в возрасте 67 лет, сообщается на официальном сайте думы.
"Тринадцатого июня ушел из жизни депутат законодательной думы Хабаровского края Вячеслав Иванович Фургал. Депутатский корпус и сотрудники аппарата законодательной думы Хабаровского края скорбят и выражают соболезнования родным и близким Вячеслава Ивановича", - говорится в сообщении.
Вячеславу Фургалу было 67 лет. Впервые он стал депутатом Законодательной Думы Хабаровского края в 2010 году. В 2014 и 2019 годах его переизбирали на очередной срок. Причины смерти не указываются.
Вячеслав был старшим братом главы региона Сергея Фургала.
