В Барнауле при падении дельтаплана пострадал человек
2020-06-12T20:15
барнаул
происшествия
барнаул
барнаул, происшествия

В Барнауле при падении дельтаплана пострадал человек

20:15 12.06.2020
МОСКВА, 12 июн - РИА Новости. Один человек пострадал при жесткой посадке дельтаплана в Барнауле, сообщил РИА Новости представитель экстренных служб региона.
"В микрорайоне Благодатное произошло крушение дельталета "Атлет". В результате происшествия пострадал один человек", - сказал собеседник агентства.
По его словам, пострадавший в тяжелом состоянии доставлен в больницу. Обстоятельства происшествия выясняются.
Дельтаплан
