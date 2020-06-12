Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
Госдеп оценил возможность выдачи виз за рубежом
2020-06-12T20:16
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус covid-19
коронавирусы
весь мир
сша
в мире
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/150981/41/1509814143_199:396:3463:2232_1200x0_80_0_0_ceaca4cf38576fa61831af6ff7b429b5.jpg
коронавирус covid-19, коронавирусы, весь мир, сша, в мире

Госдеп оценил возможность выдачи виз за рубежом

20:15 12.06.2020 (обновлено: 20:16 12.06.2020)
390
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, FileЗдание Госдепартамента США в Вашингтоне
Здание Госдепартамента США в Вашингтоне
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite, File
ВАШИНГТОН, 12 июн - РИА Новости. США пока не возобновляют выдачу виз за рубежом, заявил на брифинге в пятницу помощник госсекретаря по консульским вопросам Карл Риш.
"Думаю, через несколько недель у нас будет больше информации на этот счет", - сказал Риш, отвечая на вопрос о сроках возобновления выдачи виз.
Медицинский работник в больнице в Мадриде
Вчера, 19:36Распространение нового коронавируса
Число заболевших COVID-19 в мире превысило 7,4 миллиона
По его словам, госдеп продолжает изучать ситуацию с распространением коронавируса на местах.
С марта зарубежные представительства США выдают визы только в экстренных случаях — в вопросах "жизни и смерти", как отметил Риш. В частности, на такой режим работы перешло посольство и консульства США в России.
Актуальную информацию о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире можно найти на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
