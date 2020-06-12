https://ria.ru/20200612/1572863466.html
Талибы заявили об освобождении 22 афганских пленных
2020-06-12T17:36
2020-06-12T17:36
афганистан
талибан
сша
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0e/1564793608_0:0:3211:1807_1200x0_80_0_0_f9eb1f0de9be73fa58ccc9a9b89baf9a.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572774341.html
афганистан
сша
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572863466.html?chat_room_id=1572863466
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0e/1564793608_0:0:3211:1807_1200x0_80_0_0_f9eb1f0de9be73fa58ccc9a9b89baf9a.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0e/1564793608_259:0:2990:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_81791be6c3de253454ee217f4bed746e.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0e/1564793608_600:0:2648:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_97e84f2299fbc4fc3b14044829559041.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
афганистан, талибан, сша, в мире