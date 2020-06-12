Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572863466.html
Талибы заявили об освобождении 22 афганских пленных
2020-06-12T17:36
афганистан
талибан
сша
в мире
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/02/0e/1564793608_0:0:3211:1807_1200x0_80_0_0_f9eb1f0de9be73fa58ccc9a9b89baf9a.jpg
афганистан
сша
Новости
афганистан, талибан, сша, в мире

Талибы заявили об освобождении 22 афганских пленных

17:36 12.06.2020
© AP Photo / FileБоевики радикального движения "Талибан" в Афганистане
Боевики радикального движения Талибан в Афганистане
© AP Photo / File
МОСКВА,12 июн - РИА Новости. Радикальное движение "Талибан" освободило в пятницу 22 афганских пленных, сообщил официальный представитель политофиса движения в Катаре Сухейль Шахин.
Ранее представитель совета национальной безопасности Афганистана Джавид Фейсал заявил, что правительство страны уже освободило по меньшей мере три тысячи заключенных членов "Талибана".
"Сегодня в общей сложности 22 солдат и полицейских администрации Кабула были освобождены из тюрем "Исламского эмирата" в провинциях Парван, Каписа и Саманган и отправлены к своим семьям", - написал Шахин в Twitter.
Он добавил, что движение предоставило бывшим пленникам финансовую помощь.
Талибы требуют от афганских властей освободить пять тысяч пленных на основе соглашения с США.
В конце февраля на церемонии в Катаре США и "Талибан" подписали первое за более чем 18 лет войны соглашение о мире, которое предусматривает вывод иностранных войск из Афганистана за 14 месяцев и начало межафганского диалога в марте после сделки по обмену пленными.
Американские военные на юго-востоке Афганистана
10 июня, 20:13
В Пентагоне заявили, что талибы никогда не угрожали США
АфганистанТалибанСШАВ мире
