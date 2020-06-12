Регистрация пройдена успешно!
В Москве похоронили писателя Анатолия Трушкина
МОСКВА, 12 июн — РИА Новости. Писателя Анатолия Трушкина похоронили на Митинском кладбище в Москве, рассказал РИА Новости друг семьи Лука Затравкин.
В начале мая Трушкина госпитализировали с коронавирусной инфекцией. Позже стало известно, что он находится в тяжелом состоянии. О смерти литератора сообщили 10 июня. Ему было 78 лет.
Стоп-кадр выступления писателя-сатирика Анатолия Трушкина
10 июня, 13:10
Биография Анатолия Трушкина
