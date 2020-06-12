Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Песков признался, что в детстве "обдирал соседские яблони"
2020-06-12T15:32
россия
дмитрий песков
общество
Новости
россия, дмитрий песков, общество

Песков признался, что в детстве "обдирал соседские яблони"

15:30 12.06.2020 (обновлено: 15:32 12.06.2020)
МОСКВА, 12 июн - РИА Новости. Пресс-секретарь президента России Дмитрий Песков признался, что в детстве хулиганил и "обдирал соседские яблони".
"В детстве ничего примечательного я не делал. Обычное, как и у всех - и хулиганил, и во дворе зимой в хоккей играл, и летом лазили соседские яблони обдирали", - признался Песков в проекте "Юнармии" "Я люблю Россию!", трансляция которого велась в социальной сети "ВКонтакте".
Также он рассказал, что родители старались пристрастить его к спорту. "Я занимался баскетболом, настольным теннисом. Я и сейчас стараюсь форму не терять, и по мере того, как работа позволяет, раза три-четыре в неделю спортом занимаюсь", - сказал он.
