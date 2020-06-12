Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Мэр Екатеринбурга Александр Высокинский вступил в "Единую Россию"
2020-06-12T15:01
Мэр Екатеринбурга Александр Высокинский вступил в "Единую Россию"

15:01 12.06.2020
© Фото : Официальный портал ЕкатеринбургаАлександр Высокинский
Александр Высокинский
© Фото : Официальный портал Екатеринбурга
Александр Высокинский. Архивное фото
ЕКАТЕРИНБУРГ, 12 июн - РИА Новости. Мэр Екатеринбурга Александр Высокинский вступил в партию "Единая Россия", сообщает в пятницу свердловское отделение ЕР.
Секретарь свердловского отделения партии Виктор Шептий поблагодарил власти Екатеринбурга за поддержку волонтерского движения и вручил Высокинскому партийный билет.
"Многое для того, чтобы помочь организовать работу волонтеров в Екатеринбурге, сделали власти города. И сегодня я хочу поблагодарить за это мэра города, который вливается в ряды партии "Единая Россия", и вручаю ему партийный билет", - приводятся в сообщении слова Шептия.
Девушка покупает медицинскую маску в аптеке
27 мая, 15:32Распространение нового коронавируса
В мэрии пояснили, почему глава Екатеринбурга был на мероприятии без маски
