https://ria.ru/20200612/1572856412.html
Мэр Екатеринбурга Александр Высокинский вступил в "Единую Россию"
2020-06-12T15:01
2020-06-12T15:01
александр высокинский
единая россия
екатеринбург
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/152926/27/1529262744_0:48:900:554_1200x0_80_0_0_dd892864cf82a3b210afc0d5914890a3.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200527/1572066969.html
екатеринбург
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572856412.html?chat_room_id=1572856412
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/152926/27/1529262744_0:48:900:554_1200x0_80_0_0_dd892864cf82a3b210afc0d5914890a3.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/152926/27/1529262744_50:0:850:600_1200x0_80_0_0_81ee8bd0f6c66d81131cee5ea307df31.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/152926/27/1529262744_150:0:750:600_1200x0_80_0_0_a164ed9cc87b3b51855cc80ddbd044b9.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
александр высокинский, единая россия, екатеринбург