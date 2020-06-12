Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572855554.html
Глава ВОЗ поблагодарил Россию за взнос на защиту здоровья матерей и детей
2020-06-12T14:42
россия
тедрос адханом гебрейесус
воз
общество
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/1d/1572203337_0:116:3231:1933_1200x0_80_0_0_2bc4a838d30a31d4385cfd6458a59849.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200603/1572391433.html
россия
Глава ВОЗ поблагодарил Россию за взнос на защиту здоровья матерей и детей

14:34 12.06.2020 (обновлено: 14:42 12.06.2020)
© РИА Новости / Алексей Витвицкий
Города мира. Женева
Города мира. Женева
© РИА Новости / Алексей Витвицкий
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 12 июн - РИА Новости. Генеральный директор Всемирной организации здравоохранения Тедрос Адханом Гебрейесус выразил России благодарность за добровольный взнос в организацию 9 миллионов долларов на защиту здоровья матерей и детей по всему миру.
"Огромное спасибо правительству РФ и министру иностранных дел Сергею Лаврову за добровольный взнос в ВОЗ в размере 9 миллионов долларов на защиту здоровья матерей, новорожденных и детей по всему миру", - написал глава ВОЗ в Twitter.
Эмблема Всемирной Организация Здравоохранения
3 июня, 11:35Распространение нового коронавируса
ВОЗ поблагодарила Россию за вклад в борьбу с коронавирусом
