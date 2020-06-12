Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572855282.html
Писателя-сатирика Анатолия Трушкина проводили в последний путь
2020-06-12T14:31
анатолий трушкин
юрий лоза
никас сафронов
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0a/1572738932_27:0:839:457_1200x0_80_0_0_39ab58bdab4b3f7c99a1c38bdffc95ce.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572741596.html
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572855282.html?chat_room_id=1572855282
Новости
ru-RU
2260
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0a/1572738932_27:0:839:457_1200x0_80_0_0_39ab58bdab4b3f7c99a1c38bdffc95ce.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0a/1572738932_215:0:824:457_1200x0_80_0_0_a930847008a9549544e09995d7e6371b.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0a/1572738932_291:0:748:457_1200x0_80_0_0_a3d21f66995f73c4c77fcde20f030da6.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
анатолий трушкин, юрий лоза, никас сафронов, общество

Писателя-сатирика Анатолия Трушкина проводили в последний путь

14:31 12.06.2020
2260
© Телеканал "Россия 1"Стоп-кадр выступления писателя-сатирика Анатолия Трушкина
Стоп-кадр выступления писателя-сатирика Анатолия Трушкина
© Телеканал "Россия 1"
МОСКВА, 12 июн - РИА Новости. Церемония прощания с писателем-сатириком Анатолием Трушкиным завершилась в храме Всемилостивого Спаса в Митино, она длилась около двух часов, передает корреспондент РИА Новости.
Писатель-сатирик, член Союза юмористов России Анатолий Трушкин, заболевший коронавирусом, скончался 10 июня на 79-м году жизни.
На отпевании присутствовали друзья и коллеги Трушкина, среди которых Никас Сафронов, Юрий Лоза и другие.
Писатель-сатирик Анатолий Трушкин
10 июня, 13:10
Биография Анатолия Трушкина
0213030
Обсудить 0
Анатолий ТрушкинЮрий ЛозаНикас СафроновОбщество
Рекомендуем
Сеть кофеен Starbucks
Starbucks запретила работникам носить атрибутику Black Lives Matter
Жена президента Украины Елена Зеленская на церемонии возложения цветов к памятнику Свободы в Риге. 16 октября 2109
Жена Зеленского заразилась коронавирусом
Прохожие гуляют по скверу у Чистых прудов в Москве
Названы признаки второй волны коронавируса
Российская актриса Виктория Тарасова
Звезда "Глухаря" рассказала о нападении в супермаркете
Писатель-сатирик Анатолий Трушкин
Биография Анатолия Трушкина
Сахар
Назван способ избавиться от тяги к сладкому за неделю
Официальный представитель Министерства иностранных дел России Мария Захарова во время брифинга
МИД Румынии вызвал посла России из-за заявления Захаровой
На месте ДТП с участием актера Михаила Ефремова
Вдову погибшего в ДТП с Ефремовым оставили без денег
Церемония открытия 33 Московского Международного кинофестиваля
Рената Литвинова рассказала, зачем приезжала к Ефремову
Президент Казахстана Касым-Жомарт Токаев
В Казахстане подвели итоги первого года президентства Токаева
Писатель-сатирик Анатолий Трушкин
В Москве похоронили писателя Анатолия Трушкина
Киев
Украина получила первый транш от МВФ
Дверь зала судебных заседаний
В Калининграде суд арестовал экс-полицейского по делу о смерти мужчины
Пробирки с кровью
Установлена наименее уязвимая к коронавирусу группа крови
Актер Михаил Ефремов выходит из Таганского суда в Москве
Подполковник ФСИН рассказал о судьбе Ефремова в колонии
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
02:54Бастрыкин поручил изучить дело калининградских врачей
02:39Иран нашел противоречия в докладе Гутерреша по атаке на саудовские НПЗ
02:35Королева рассказала, как Зеленский поправил ей задравшуюся юбку
02:33В конгрессе США призвали к новым санкциям против Евгения Пригожина
02:18Эксперт рассказал, почему может размагнититься банковская карта
02:08Дочь Ефремова обратилась к семье погибшего в ДТП водителя
02:02Раскрыт секрет полезного фастфуда
01:53Пожар на газовом хранилище в Казани не угрожает домам
01:52Воздух на МКС временно разделили для поиска источника токсичного бензола
01:50В России за сутки потушили 31 лесной пожар
01:47Адвокат объяснила, нарушил ли Ефремов обращением условия домашнего ареста
01:27Франция с 15 июня открывает границы для путешественников из Европы
01:23Число выявленных случаев COVID-19 в Бразилии превысило 828 тысяч
01:08На газораспределительной станции в Казани происходит факельное горение
01:06"Роскосмос" планирует 20 пусков с космодромов Байконур и Восточный
00:45В Казани пожарный поезд тушит огонь на газораспределительной станции
00:42Вандалы закрасили знаки с названием улицы Пенни-Лейн в Ливерпуле
00:37Посольство РФ в США: замгоссекретаря Шенкер отравляет отношения с Москвой
00:28В Боливии почти 600 военных и полицейских заразились коронавирусом
00:27Ефремов извинился перед родным погибшего в ДТП
Лента новостейМолния