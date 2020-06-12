Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572845676.html
Наибольшее число случаев заболевания COVID-19 за сутки выявили в Москве
2020-06-12T10:48
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
москва
московская область (подмосковье)
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/06/1571013902_0:0:3072:1728_1200x0_80_0_0_f6ba8dbdb8af01fc567f78d3d4a470ad.jpg
москва
московская область (подмосковье)
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200612/1572845676.html?chat_room_id=1572845676
Новости
ru-RU
4439
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/06/1571013902_0:0:3072:1728_1200x0_80_0_0_f6ba8dbdb8af01fc567f78d3d4a470ad.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/06/1571013902_0:0:2732:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_9297ffd0b5d13c9d39aa802abaf908da.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/06/1571013902_302:0:2350:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_0e97471379dc31dc782ebc9171855c9b.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, москва, московская область (подмосковье), общество

Наибольшее число случаев заболевания COVID-19 за сутки выявили в Москве

10:48 12.06.2020
4439
© Sputnik / Мурад Оруджев / Перейти в фотобанкРабота службы скорой помощи
Работа службы скорой помощи
© Sputnik / Мурад Оруджев
Перейти в фотобанк
Работа службы скорой помощи. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 12 июн - РИА Новости. Наибольшее число случаев коронавируса за сутки зарегистрировано в Москве - 1714, Подмосковье - 730, Свердловской области - 320, сообщили журналистам в оперативном штабе по борьбе с распространением коронавируса.
"Распределение по субъектам: Москва - 1714, Московская область - 730, Свердловская область - 320", - говорится в сообщении.
Также 274 новых случая зарегистрировано в Санкт-Петербурге, 227 - в Воронежской области, 221 - в Нижегородской области.
Наименьшее число новых случаев заболевания за сутки отмечено в Ненецком автономном округе и Севастополе - по одному.
Актуальную информацию о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире можно найти на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
15 мая, 22:13Распространение нового коронавируса
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
111424
Обсудить 0
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19МоскваМосковская область (Подмосковье)Общество
Рекомендуем
Магазин
Роспотребнадзор разработал новые санитарные правила для магазинов
Врачи скорой помощи везут пациента в приемное отделение городской клинической больницы No 15 имени О. М. Филатова в Москве
В России за сутки выявили 8987 случаев заражения коронавирусом
Врачи скорой помощи везут пациента в приемное отделение городской клинической больницы No 15 имени О. М. Филатова в Москве
Назван новый симптом, связанный с коронавирусом
На месте ДТП с участием актера Михаила Ефремова
Вдову погибшего в ДТП с Ефремовым оставили без денег
Пробирки с кровью
Установлена наименее уязвимая к коронавирусу группа крови
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин
Собянин посоветовал жителям Москвы в праздники не выходить из дома
Медицинские работники в одном из отделений госпиталя COVID-19 в Центре мозга и нейротехнологий ФМБА России
В России выявили 8779 новых случаев заражения коронавирусом
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин на церемонии открытия фонтанов на Поклонной горе в Москве
Собянин пообещал новые успехи после победы над пандемией
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин
Собянин обозначил сроки начала массовой вакцинации от коронавируса
Фельдшер скорой медицинской помощи
В России выявили 8404 новых случая заражения коронавирусом
Фельдшер частной Станции скорой медицинской помощи Домашний доктор в противоэпидемическом костюме в Тамбове
В России умерли 183 человека с коронавирусом за сутки
Дождь в Москве
МЧС предупредило о сильной грозе и граде в Москве
Медицинские работники во время визита к пациентам, контактировавшим с заболевшими коронавирусом, в Минске
ВОЗ посчитала ситуацию с коронавирусом в Белоруссии достаточно серьезной
Фельдшер
Более 45% новых выявленных заболевших COVID-19 в Москве младше 45 лет
Медики в полевом госпитале
Инфекционист Минздрава оценила риски распространения COVID-19
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
02:39Иран нашел противоречия в докладе Гутерреша по атаке на саудовские НПЗ
02:35Королева рассказала, как Зеленский поправил ей задравшуюся юбку
02:33В конгрессе США призвали к новым санкциям против Евгения Пригожина
02:18Эксперт рассказал, почему может размагнититься банковская карта
02:08Дочь Ефремова обратилась к семье погибшего в ДТП водителя
02:02Раскрыт секрет полезного фастфуда
01:53Пожар на газовом хранилище в Казани не угрожает домам
01:52Воздух на МКС временно разделили для поиска источника токсичного бензола
01:50В России за сутки потушили 31 лесной пожар
01:47Адвокат объяснила, нарушил ли Ефремов обращением условия домашнего ареста
01:27Франция с 15 июня открывает границы для путешественников из Европы
01:23Число выявленных случаев COVID-19 в Бразилии превысило 828 тысяч
01:08На газораспределительной станции в Казани происходит факельное горение
01:06"Роскосмос" планирует 20 пусков с космодромов Байконур и Восточный
00:45В Казани пожарный поезд тушит огонь на газораспределительной станции
00:42Вандалы закрасили знаки с названием улицы Пенни-Лейн в Ливерпуле
00:37Посольство РФ в США: замгоссекретаря Шенкер отравляет отношения с Москвой
00:28В Боливии почти 600 военных и полицейских заразились коронавирусом
00:27Ефремов извинился перед семьей погибшего в ДТП Захарова
00:27При пожаре на газораспределительной станции в Казани погиб один человек
Лента новостейМолния