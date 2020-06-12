Регистрация пройдена успешно!
К экс-министру инфраструктуры Украины пришли с обыском
2020-06-12
К экс-министру инфраструктуры Украины пришли с обыском

08:45 12.06.2020
789
© РИА Новости / Стрингер / Перейти в фотобанкВладимир Омелян
Владимир Омелян
© РИА Новости / Стрингер
Перейти в фотобанк
Владимир Омелян. Архивное фото
КИЕВ, 12 июн – РИА Новости. Бывший министр инфраструктуры Украины Владимир Омелян сообщил, что к нему домой с обыском пришли сотрудники Государственного бюро расследований.
"Все спят, дети, жена, мама. 6.30 (совпадает с мск – ред.) утра. Врывается Госбюро расследований с обыском. Вроде решение суда в отношении бывших владельцев дома, где мы сейчас живем", - написал Омелян на своей странице в Facebook в пятницу утром.
Петр Порошенко у здания Государственного бюро расследований в Киеве. 10 июня 2020
10 июня, 13:45
Порошенко стал подозреваемым по уголовному делу
Омелян был министром инфраструктуры Украины с апреля 2016 года по август 2019-го.
