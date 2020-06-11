Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
Путин учредил памятную медаль за вклад в акцию взаимопомощи "#МыВместе"
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, владимир путин, общество

Путин учредил памятную медаль за вклад в акцию взаимопомощи "#МыВместе"

21:49 11.06.2020 (обновлено: 21:55 11.06.2020)
© РИА Новости / Сергей Русанов / Перейти в фотобанкБейджик на груди волонтера
Бейджик на груди волонтера
© РИА Новости / Сергей Русанов
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Президент РФ Владимир Путин учредил памятную медаль за вклад в акцию взаимопомощи "Мы вместе", организованную в период борьбы с коронавирусом, соответствующее распоряжение опубликовано на официальном интернет-портале правовой информации.
"В связи с высокой общественной значимостью Общероссийской акции взаимопомощи "#МыВместе", организованной в РФ в период борьбы с распространением новой коронавирусной инфекции (COVID-19) в 2020 году: ... Учредить памятную медаль "За бескорыстный вклад в организацию Общероссийской акции взаимопомощи "#МыВместе", - говорится в документе.
