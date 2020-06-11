Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
В Пензенской области еще 95 человек выздоровели после COVID-19
2020-06-11T20:50
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
коронавирусы
пензенская область
общество
распространение нового коронавируса
пензенская область
РИА Новости
Новости
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, коронавирусы, пензенская область, общество

В Пензенской области еще 95 человек выздоровели после COVID-19

20:50 11.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Евгений Биятов / Перейти в фотобанкЭкспресс-диагностика на антитела к коронавирусу
Экспресс-диагностика на антитела к коронавирусу
© РИА Новости / Евгений Биятов
Перейти в фотобанк
САРАТОВ, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Врачи в Пензенской области в четверг выписали 95 пациентов после излечения от коронавируса, общее число выздоровевших в регионе превысило 2,8 тысячи, сообщила пресс-секретарь губернатора Дина Черемушкина.
"Сегодня выписаны 95 человек. Итого выздоровевших - 2823", - написала Черемушкина в своем Telegram-канале.
Всего в области лабораторно подтверждено 3432 случая коронавируса. Скончались 28 человек с COVID-19, включая гражданина Казахстана.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19КоронавирусыПензенская областьОбщество
