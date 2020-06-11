Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572830026.html
Четверг стал самым жарким днем в Москве с июня прошлого года
2020-06-11T19:21
татьяна позднякова
москва
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/08/1572612089_0:223:3121:1979_1200x0_80_0_0_c0e3c2be0a08d768c03e08ad096bcbb7.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572799872.html
москва
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572830026.html?chat_room_id=1572830026
Новости
ru-RU
666
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/08/1572612089_0:223:3121:1979_1200x0_80_0_0_c0e3c2be0a08d768c03e08ad096bcbb7.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/08/1572612089_198:0:2929:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_a72f61be540e7abc10cdb52246edcc2c.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/08/1572612089_597:147:2498:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_ba1061a57061212680970d94d0b91aa3.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
татьяна позднякова, москва, общество

Четверг стал самым жарким днем в Москве с июня прошлого года

19:21 11.06.2020
666
© РИА Новости / Рамиль Ситдиков / Перейти в фотобанкМолодые люди отдыхают в Центральном парке культуры и отдыха имени Горького в Москве
Молодые люди отдыхают в Центральном парке культуры и отдыха имени Горького в Москве
© РИА Новости / Рамиль Ситдиков
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Четверг стал самым жарким днем в Москве с июня прошлого года, сообщила РИА Новости главный специалист столичного метеобюро Татьяна Позднякова.
"Сегодняшний день стал самым жарким с начала года. И вообще последний раз такая 30-градусная температура в Москве наблюдалась 22 июня прошлого года", - рассказала Позднякова.
Девушка у фонтанов на Поклонной горе в Москве
Вчера, 12:45
Синоптик рассказала о погоде в Москве на следующей неделе
000601
Обсудить 0
Татьяна ПоздняковаМоскваОбщество
Рекомендуем
Посетители в музее
Роспотребнадзор дал рекомендации по допуску посетителей в музеи
Сотрудники коммунальных служб перед выездом на дезинфекцию улиц Москвы
Замглавы ОП недоволен ситуацией с контролем дезинфекции
Посетители музея
Роспотребнадзор призвал ограничить контакты между сотрудниками в музеях
Питон
В США сняли на видео, как змеелов борется с гигантским питоном
Посетители ВДНХ проезжают на велосипедах мимо фонтана Дружба народов
Все включено: сезон фонтанов в Москве
Юрий Трутнев
Трутнев поручил проанализировать недра Якутии
Сбор клубники
В Подмосковье начался сбор ранних сортов клубники
Цифровой избирательный участок для электронного голосования на выборах в Московскую городскую Думу
Мосгоризбирком прокомментировал сообщения о фальсификациях на голосовании
Актёр Михаил Ефремов во время избрания меры пресечения в Таганском суде Москвы
Адвокат заявил, что Ефремову грозит еще одна статья
Сбор урожая клубники
В июле подмосковная клубника вытеснит привозную с прилавков магазинов
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
Путин провел телефонный разговор с президентом Вьетнама
Забор крови из вены на тестирование наличия антител к коронавирусу
Ученые спрогнозировали сроки завершения эпидемии коронавируса в России
Американские флаги в Вашингтоне
В России оценили план конгрессменов США по новым санкциям
Министр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров принимает участие в видеоконференции министров иностранных дел нормандского формата
Лавров 18 июня совершит первый зарубежный визит с начала пандемии
Актёр Михаил Ефремов выходит из Таганского суда в Москве
Ефремов не стал извиняться перед семьей погибшего в ДТП
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
03:14Врач призвал переболевших COVID-19 людей соблюдать меры предосторожности
03:05Северная верфь рассказала, когда передаст ВМФ фрегат "Адмирал Касатонов"
02:56Успенская объяснила ДТП с участием Ефремова
02:34У Белого дома убрали возведенный от протестующих забор
02:30Пушков объяснил, почему Зеленского не пригласили на парад Победы
02:21Госдеп обвинил Россию во вторжении Турции в Ливию
02:18Эксперт объяснил, почему смартфон выключается сам по себе
02:15В МУС назвали американские санкции против суда беспрецедентными
02:02Терапевт объяснила, сколько можно и нужно пить воды
01:51В WhatsApp появится новая функция
01:41Житель штата Нью-Йорк пытался пронести в больницу взрывные устройства
01:38Помпео обеспокоен приговором экс-сотруднику консульства США в Стамбуле
01:35В России за сутки потушили 44 лесных пожара
01:33В Мурманской области ввели режим ЧС после обрушения моста
01:26США усомнились в словах Пескова о российской ядерной доктрине
01:16Глава МИД КНДР заявил, что отношения с США вновь стали безнадежными
01:06Число заболевших COVID-19 в Эквадоре превысило 45 тысяч
01:04Ливанская армия стягивает силы для разгона демонстрантов в центре Бейрута
01:02Спутник МГУ и университета Гренобля запустят на европейской ракете
01:01Оксфордский словарь уточнит понятие "расизм"
Лента новостейМолния