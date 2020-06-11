Регистрация пройдена успешно!
США продлили санкции против Белоруссии
2020-06-11T18:59
Хм... И даже покупка святого американского топлива не уберегла от санкций?
Одной рукой нефть продают, другой санкции подписывают.
дональд трамп, белоруссия, сша, в мире

США продлили санкции против Белоруссии

18:59 11.06.2020
© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez MonsivaisЗдание Белого дома в Вашингтоне, США
Здание Белого дома в Вашингтоне, США
© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Здание Белого дома в Вашингтоне, США. Архивное фото
ВАШИНГТОН, 11 июн - РИА Новости. США продлили на год санкции в отношении Белоруссии из-за угрозы нацбезопасности со стороны "определенных членов правительства" этой страны, говорится в уведомлении за подписью президента США Дональда Трампа, распространенном в четверг Белым домом.
"Действия и принципы определенных членов правительства Белоруссии и других лиц продолжают представлять особенную и чрезвычайную угрозу национальной безопасности и внешней политике Соединенных Штатов… Я продлеваю на один год режим национальной чрезвычайной ситуации, объявленной президентским указом 13405", - говорится в документе.
Соответствующий указ был подписан 16 июня 2006 года после выборов в Белоруссии, которые в США считают недемократичными.
Наблюдательные полеты по Договору по открытому небу
22 мая, 19:40Парламентское Собрание Союза Беларуси и России
Белоруссия сожалеет о решении США выйти из Договора по открытому небу
Хм... И даже покупка святого американского топлива не уберегла от санкций?
Одной рукой нефть продают, другой санкции подписывают.
