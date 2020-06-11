https://ria.ru/20200611/1572828300.html
США продлили санкции против Белоруссии
2020-06-11T18:59
2020-06-11T18:59
дональд трамп
белоруссия
сша
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/148592/77/1485927796_0:522:5760:3762_1200x0_80_0_0_922d06fc7fab01201ae1f9e31f4b6610.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200522/1571863037.html
Лилиана Жеманная
Хм... И даже покупка святого американского топлива не уберегла от санкций?
20
Андрей Мартынов
Одной рукой нефть продают, другой санкции подписывают.
10
7
белоруссия
сша
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572828300.html?chat_room_id=1572828300
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/148592/77/1485927796_0:522:5760:3762_1200x0_80_0_0_922d06fc7fab01201ae1f9e31f4b6610.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/148592/77/1485927796_612:0:5628:3762_1200x0_80_0_0_bfc66675010c5559f24156559455d9bb.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/148592/77/1485927796_1239:0:5001:3762_1200x0_80_0_0_d7d7cba8e24f840bbc39c76f77f83319.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
дональд трамп, белоруссия, сша, в мире