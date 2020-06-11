Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572827754.html
Собянин призвал ограничить поездки в Москву гостям из регионов
2020-06-11T18:51
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
сергей собянин
москва
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0a/1572746128_0:148:3115:1900_1200x0_80_0_0_8f3631014f78e7a765865b9eb2987f97.jpg
2
москва
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572827754.html?chat_room_id=1572827754
Новости
ru-RU
5675
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0a/1572746128_0:148:3115:1900_1200x0_80_0_0_8f3631014f78e7a765865b9eb2987f97.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0a/1572746128_192:0:2921:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_f3c5b2e71c1d08f389643245601dea54.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/0a/1572746128_533:0:2580:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_8b3651ff803b2c276a9a50e279b5bbe5.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, сергей собянин, москва, общество

Собянин призвал ограничить поездки в Москву гостям из регионов

18:51 11.06.2020
5675
© РИА Новости / Григорий Сысоев / Перейти в фотобанкМэр Москвы Сергей Собянин на церемонии открытия фонтанов на Поклонной горе в Москве
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин на церемонии открытия фонтанов на Поклонной горе в Москве
© РИА Новости / Григорий Сысоев
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Пока стоит ограничить поездки гостям из других регионов России в Москву, заявил мэр столицы Сергей Собянин в четверг.
"Карантина для приезжих из российских регионов никогда не было, я надеюсь, что не будет. Если есть необходимость - приезжайте, а вообще, в это время было бы хорошо ограничить поездки", - сказал Собянин в интервью телеканалу "Россия 24", отвечая на вопрос, можно ли попасть под карантин, если приехать из другого региона в Москву.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
15 мая, 22:13Распространение нового коронавируса
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
14210230
Обсудить 2
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19Сергей СобянинМоскваОбщество
Рекомендуем
Вид на библиотеку Oodi в Хельсинки
Финляндия с 14 июня откроет границы для туристов из некоторых стран
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин
Собянин обозначил сроки начала массовой вакцинации от коронавируса
Отдыхающие фотографируются возле замка Ласточкино гнездо на береговой скале в поселке Гаспра в Крыму
Кубань открыта, Крым — на старте: что ждет туристов на Черном море
Актёр Михаил Ефремов во время избрания меры пресечения в Таганском суде Москвы
Адвокат заявил, что Ефремову грозит еще одна статья
Президент Украины Владимир Зеленский назначил Алексея Неижпапу командующим Военно-морских сил Вооруженных сил Украины
Зеленский назначил командующим ВМС крымчанина, воевавшего в Донбассе
Кадры столкновения мотоцикла ДПС с легковым автомобилем на Мосфильмовской улице
На западе Москвы мотоциклист ДПС пострадал в ДТП
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин
Собянин посоветовал жителям Москвы в праздники не выходить из дома
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин
Собянин подписал закон по противодействию сниффингу
Губернатор Краснодарского края Вениамин Кондратьев
В Краснодарском крае усилят контроль на карантинных постах
Гималаи
Ученые выяснили, почему одни горы выше других
Владелица текстильного производства и онлайн-магазина Мяташоп Мария Ефименко
Продать нельзя соткать: как коронавирус изменил жизнь текстильщиц
Сотрудники полиции недалеко от огороженной детской площадки в период самоизоляции жителей
Собянин попросил пока не пользоваться детскими площадками в Москве
Губернатор Омской области Александр Бурков
В Омской области отменят режим самоизоляции
Собранный из стволовых клеток гаструлоид
Ученые собрали из стволовых клеток модель эмбриона человека
Актёр Михаил Ефремов выходит из Таганского суда в Москве, где ему была избрана мера пресечения в виде домашнего ареста
Следователи выясняют состояние Ефремова перед ДТП
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
03:05Северная верфь рассказала, когда передаст ВМФ фрегат "Адмирал Касатонов"
02:56Успенская объяснила ДТП с участием Ефремова
02:34У Белого дома убрали возведенный от протестующих забор
02:30Пушков объяснил, почему Зеленского не пригласили на парад Победы
02:21Госдеп обвинил Россию во вторжении Турции в Ливию
02:18Эксперт объяснил, почему смартфон выключается сам по себе
02:15В МУС назвали американские санкции против суда беспрецедентными
02:02Терапевт объяснила, сколько можно и нужно пить воды
01:51В WhatsApp появится новая функция
01:41Житель штата Нью-Йорк пытался пронести в больницу взрывные устройства
01:38Помпео обеспокоен приговором экс-сотруднику консульства США в Стамбуле
01:35В России за сутки потушили 44 лесных пожара
01:33В Мурманской области ввели режим ЧС после обрушения моста
01:26США усомнились в словах Пескова о российской ядерной доктрине
01:16Глава МИД КНДР заявил, что отношения с США вновь стали безнадежными
01:06Число заболевших COVID-19 в Эквадоре превысило 45 тысяч
01:04Ливанская армия стягивает силы для разгона демонстрантов в центре Бейрута
01:02Спутник МГУ и университета Гренобля запустят на европейской ракете
01:01Оксфордский словарь уточнит понятие "расизм"
00:59Посетитель паба рассказал о "непотребном состоянии" Ефремова
Лента новостейМолния