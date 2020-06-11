Регистрация пройдена успешно!
мария захарова, нато, германия, сша, в мире

В МИД предложили США вывести из Германии нестратегическое ядерное оружие

16:56 11.06.2020 (обновлено: 17:25 11.06.2020)
429
© РИА Новости / Наталья СеливерстоваЗдание Министерства иностранных дел в Москве
Здание Министерства иностранных дел в Москве
© РИА Новости / Наталья Селиверстова
Здание Министерства иностранных дел в Москве. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 11 июн — РИА Новости. США в случае вывода войск из Германии следует "захватить" с собой и нестратегическое ядерное оружие, заявила официальный представитель МИД РФ Мария Захарова.
"Если в Вашингтоне реально собираются постепенно освобождать немецкую землю от частей и вооруженных сил США, следует захватить с собой и американское нестратегическое ядерное оружие, размещенное на территории ФРГ", - сказала официальный представитель МИД РФ на брифинге в четверг.
"Тем более что американцы продолжают активно отрабатывать практические приемы обращения с ним в ходе совместных ядерных миссий с участием неядерных членов НАТО, а это очевидным образом нарушает базовые положения Договора о нераспространении ядерного оружия", - добавила Захарова.
Здание Министерства иностранных дел Российской Федерации на Смоленской площади в Москве
Вчера, 16:53
В МИД оценили идею перевода американских солдат из Германии в Польшу
