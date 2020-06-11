Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Асад назначил министра водных ресурсов Сирии и.о. премьера
2020-06-11T16:39
имад хамис, башар асад, сирия, в мире

Асад назначил министра водных ресурсов Сирии и.о. премьера

16:39 11.06.2020
© Фото : Министерство водных ресурсов Сирии Министр водных ресурсов Сирии Хусейн Арнус
Министр водных ресурсов Сирии Хусейн Арнус
КАИР, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Министр водных ресурсов Сирии Хусейн Арнус назначен исполняющим обязанности премьер-министра, сообщила пресс-служба президента САР Башара Асада.
"Асад назначил Хусейна Арнуса премьер-министром вдобавок к нынешней должности. Правительство продолжит работу, пока не состоятся выборы нового парламента", - говорится в сообщении.
Ранее Асад освободил от должности премьер-министра страны Имада Хамиса, занимавшего этот пост с 2016 года.
Выборы парламента Сирии, переносившиеся два раза из-за пандемии коронавируса, запланированы на 19 июля.
Дамаск
20 мая, 14:28Война в Сирии
Власти Сирии опровергли данные об аресте средств двоюродного брата Асада
Имад ХамисБашар АсадСирияВ мире
