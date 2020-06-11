Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Юнармейцы во время передачи кисетов с землей с мест захоронений советских воинов с территорий иностранных государств
75 лет Великой Победы
Путин оценил влияние коронавируса на подготовку к параду Победы
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, коронавирусы, парад победы, владимир путин, общество

Путин оценил влияние коронавируса на подготовку к параду Победы

16:39 11.06.2020 (обновлено: 17:15 11.06.2020)
© РИА Новости / Алексей Дружинин / Перейти в фотобанкПрезидент РФ Владимир Путин
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
© РИА Новости / Алексей Дружинин
Перейти в фотобанк
Президент РФ Владимир Путин. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Пандемия коронавируса внесла существенные коррективы в подготовку к параду Победы, включая взаимодействие с иностранными партнерами, заявил президент РФ Владимир Путин.
"Понятно, что пандемия вносит, внесла уже существенные коррективы в подготовку этого торжественного мероприятия, в том числе, в наши контакты, организацию работы с нашими зарубежными друзьями, коллегами, партнерами", - сказал он на совещании с постоянными членами Совбеза РФ.
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Военнослужащие Вооруженных сил Сербии во время военного парада в ознаменование 70-летия Победы в Великой Отечественной войне
Вчера, 15:1975 лет Великой Победы
Сербия отправила 75 гвардейцев на парад Победы в Москве
75 лет Великой ПобедыКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19КоронавирусыПарад ПобедыВладимир ПутинОбщество
