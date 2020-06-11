Регистрация пройдена успешно!
На западе Москвы мотоциклист ДПС пострадал в ДТП
2020-06-11T16:35
москва
происшествия
москва
москва, происшествия

На западе Москвы мотоциклист ДПС пострадал в ДТП

15:43 11.06.2020 (обновлено: 16:35 11.06.2020)
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Легковой автомобиль и служебный мотоцикл ДПС столкнулись на Мосфильмовской улице в Москве, в результате пострадал сотрудник полиции, сообщили РИА Новости в пресс-службе столичного главка МВД.
"Столкновение двух единиц: легковой автомобиль и служебный мотоцикл. Пострадал сотрудник ДПС", - сказали в пресс-службе.
Обстоятельства аварии выясняются.
Согласно видео, которое опубликовано в Telegram-канале столичного Дептранса, мотоциклист ДПС проезжал перекресток по прямой в момент, когда другие автомобилисты уже остановились перед светофором. Водитель такси в это же время с полосы встречного движения поворачивал налево, в итоге мотоциклист влетел ему в бок.
Обсудить 2
МоскваПроисшествия
Лента новостейМолния