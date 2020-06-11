Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Космонавты на МКС получат дополнительный выходной в День России
2020-06-11T13:40
иван вагнер
день россии
международная космическая станция (мкс)
космос - риа наука
роскосмос
анатолий иванишин
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/03/1f/1569395830_0:0:3072:1728_1200x0_80_0_0_ee2d2df7ede17e47d686c73a3501e045.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572784656.html
3
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
Новости
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
иван вагнер, день россии, международная космическая станция (мкс), космос - риа наука, роскосмос, анатолий иванишин

Космонавты на МКС получат дополнительный выходной в День России

13:40 11.06.2020
104
Космонавты "Роскосмоса" Иван Вагнер, Анатолий Иванишин и астронавт НАСА Кристофер Кэссиди
Космонавты Роскосмоса Иван Вагнер, Анатолий Иванишин и астронавт НАСА Кристофер Кэссиди
© РИА Новости
Перейти в фотобанк
Космонавты "Роскосмоса" Иван Вагнер, Анатолий Иванишин и астронавт НАСА Кристофер Кэссиди. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Космонавты Анатолий Иванишин и Иван Вагнер, находящиеся на борту Международной космической станции, в День России получат выходной, сообщили РИА Новости в пресс-службе госкорпорации "Роскосмос".
"В этот праздничный день им будет предоставлен выходной", - сказали в госкорпорации.
Сейчас на МКС работают российские космонавты Иванишин и Вагнер, а также американские астронавты Кристофер Кэссиди, Дуглас Херли и Роберт Бенкен.
На американских астронавтов установленный "Роскосмосом" праздничный день не распространяется.
Вид на Землю с МКС
Вчера, 09:10РИА Наука
Эксперт рассказал о перспективах космического туризма
Иван ВагнерДень РоссииМеждународная космическая станция (МКС)Космос - РИА НаукаРоскосмосАнатолий Иванишин
