Конституция Российской Федерации
Голосование по поправкам в Конституцию
Памфилова опровергла сообщения о "принуждении" к голосованию по поправкам
2020-06-11T12:34
элла памфилова, конституция рф, цик рф, владимир путин, москва, политика

Памфилова опровергла сообщения о "принуждении" к голосованию по поправкам

12:34 11.06.2020
© Фото : пресс-служба ЦИКПредседатель Центральной избирательной комиссии России Элла Памфилова
Председатель Центральной избирательной комиссии России Элла Памфилова
Председатель Центральной избирательной комиссии России Элла Памфилова. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Ни одно сообщение о "принуждении" бюджетников к участию в электронном голосовании по поправкам к Конституции до сих пор не подтвердилось, в основном это фейки, заявила глава ЦИК РФ Элла Памфилова.
"Вчера я спросила, чтобы и мне дали информацию, я организовала часть проверок даже сама. В основном это были фейки, ни одно заявление, которое пришло, пока не подтвердилось. Но это не значит, что их не может быть", - сказала Памфилова журналистам.
Общероссийское голосование по поправкам в конституцию было назначено на 22 апреля, но затем отложено из-за сложной эпидемиологической обстановки в стране. Позже президент РФ Владимир Путин объявил, что голосование пройдет 1 июля. ЦИК утвердил проведение дистанционного голосования по поправкам в конституцию в двух регионах - Москве и Нижегородской области.
Председатель ЦИК РФ Элла Памфилова во время представления нового главы Московской городской избирательной комиссии Юрия Ермолова в ЦИК России
ЦИК гарантирует полный контроль голосования по Конституции на дому
Голосование по поправкам в КонституциюЭлла ПамфиловаКонституция РФЦИК РФВладимир ПутинМоскваПолитика
