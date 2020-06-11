Регистрация пройдена успешно!
В Индии ждут визита Путина в этом году
В Индии ждут визита Путина в этом году

12:25 11.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский / Перейти в фотобанкПрезидент РФ Владимир Путин
Президент РФ Владимир Путин
© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский
Перейти в фотобанк
Президент РФ Владимир Путин. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 11июн - РИА Новости. Индия ждёт с нетерпением визита президента РФ Владимир Путина в этом году, заявил индийский посол в Москве Венкатеш Варма в ходе онлайн-сессии "Примаковских чтений" "Индия в фокусе интересов: Россия, США, Китай".
"Мы с нетерпением ждем визита президента России, который будет позже в этом году", - сказал посол.
Ранее Варма отмечал, что визит Путина в Нью-Дели планируется на конец 2020 года.
Министр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров
10 июня, 18:35
Глава МИД Словакии пригласил Лаврова с визитом в республику
