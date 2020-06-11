Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Генпрокурор выступит в СФ с докладом о состоянии правопорядка в России
2020-06-11T11:44
игорь краснов
андрей клишас
совет федерации рф
политика
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/03/11/1568729341_0:4:3111:1754_1200x0_80_0_0_4b582b827ba930b8566354ae550c4ff2.jpg
Новости
игорь краснов, андрей клишас, совет федерации рф, политика

Генпрокурор выступит в СФ с докладом о состоянии правопорядка в России

11:44 11.06.2020
Генеральный прокурор РФ Игорь Краснов
Генеральный прокурор РФ Игорь Краснов
Генеральный прокурор РФ Игорь Краснов. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Генпрокурор РФ Игорь Краснов выступит на заседании Совета Федерации 17 июня с докладом о состоянии законности и правопорядка в РФ за 2019 год, сообщил РИА Новости председатель комитета Совфеда по конституционному законодательству Андрей Клишас.
"На 17 июня запланировано выступление Краснова (с докладом)", - сказал Клишас.
Игорь Краснов
30 января, 12:05
Краснов поддержал идею закрепить в Конституции отчет генпрокурора
