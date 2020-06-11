Регистрация пройдена успешно!
В Алуште прокомментировали скандал с ошибкой в слове "Россия" на плакате
алушта, день россии, республика крым, общество

В Алуште прокомментировали скандал с ошибкой в слове "Россия" на плакате

11:20 11.06.2020
260
© РИА Новости / Владимир Сергеев / Перейти в фотобанкАлушта
Алушта
© РИА Новости / Владимир Сергеев
Перейти в фотобанк
Алушта . Архивное фото
СИМФЕРОПОЛЬ, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Работник городской администрации крымской Алушты, который не проверил поздравительный плакат ко Дню России, где слово "Россия" было написано с одной буков "с", будет наказан, сообщила РИА Новости глава администрации города Галина Огнева, отметив, что плакат уже исправлен.
"Этот плакат был размещен вчера, примерно в 11.00. Уже в 11.30 его сняли и к вечеру был новый изготовлен и размещен на место. Уже все висит, как следует… Тот работник, который не проконтролировал, будет наказан", - сказала Огнева.
Заказ на изготовление плаката был размещен в частной типографии в Симферополе, добавила она.
