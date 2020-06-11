https://ria.ru/20200611/1572785330.html
В Москве еще 2236 пациентов вылечились от COVID-19
2020-06-11T09:27
2020-06-11T09:33
анастасия ракова
распространение нового коронавируса
москва
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/0f/1571478825_0:0:3346:1883_1200x0_80_0_0_9e21b08d4af60edb3584185285104843.jpg
москва
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200611/1572785330.html?chat_room_id=1572785330
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/0f/1571478825_0:0:3346:1883_1200x0_80_0_0_9e21b08d4af60edb3584185285104843.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/0f/1571478825_60:0:2791:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_8e7b745dc48f1a88b74e19190f868fae.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/05/0f/1571478825_252:0:2300:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_8a91947a44e71977d782cbd128e091db.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
анастасия ракова , москва, общество