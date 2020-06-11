Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
В Москве еще 2236 пациентов вылечились от COVID-19
анастасия ракова , москва, общество

В Москве еще 2236 пациентов вылечились от COVID-19

09:27 11.06.2020 (обновлено: 09:33 11.06.2020)
Медицинский работник в стационаре для больных с коронавирусом на базе Тверской областной клинической больницы
Медицинский работник в стационаре для больных с коронавирусом на базе Тверской областной клинической больницы
© РИА Новости / Татьяна Макеева
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 11 июн - РИА Новости. Еще 2236 пациентов вылечились от коронавируса в Москве, всего медики вылечили 115769 человек, сообщила журналистам заместитель мэра столицы по вопросам социального развития Анастасия Ракова.
"Количество выздоровевших в Москве продолжает увеличиваться. За прошедшие сутки после прохождения лечения выздоровели ещё 2236 пациентов. Всего число людей, вылечившихся от инфекции, увеличилось до 115769 человек", - сказала Ракова.
Заммэра напомнила, что горожане, которые выздоровели от коронавируса, могут стать донорами плазмы. Также они могут стать социальными волонтерами и помогать тем, кто лечится от инфекции на дому.
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Как остановить коронавирус
21 марта, 07:57Распространение нового коронавируса
Так победим: как остановить коронавирус
Обсудить 0
Распространение нового коронавируса
