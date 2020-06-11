Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Норкин назвал дату возвращения на телевидение
Норкин назвал дату возвращения на телевидение

08:43 11.06.2020
МОСКВА, 11 июн — РИА Новости. Журналист Андрей Норкин рассказал, когда планирует вернуться на телевидение.
"Я выйду на работу 15 числа", - цитирует ведущего СтарХит.
Сейчас программу "Место встречи" на телеканале НТВ вместо Норкина временно ведет его коллега Иван Трушкин.
О смерти супруги Андрея Норкина Юлии стало известно 5 июня. Как рассказал ее друг Евгений Спицын, журналистка умерла от инфаркта.
Последний выпуск Пусть говорят с Юлией Норкиной
9 июня, 02:07
Опубликован последний выпуск "Пусть говорят" с участием Юлии Норкиной
