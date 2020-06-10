Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Самоизоляция для добрых дел: как школьник стал читать слепой девочке
2020-06-10T22:01
Самоизоляция для добрых дел: как школьник стал читать слепой девочке
Десятилетний Тимофей Коногин из подмосковного Домодедово в период самоизоляции решил помочь слабовидящим детям. Мальчик присоединился к проекту "Вслух" и стал читать сказки незрячей шестилетней Даше из Екатеринбурга.
2020-06-10T22:01
Самоизоляция для добрых дел: как школьник стал читать слепой девочке

22:01 10.06.2020
Десятилетний Тимофей Коногин из подмосковного Домодедово в период самоизоляции решил помочь слабовидящим детям. Мальчик присоединился к проекту "Вслух" и стал читать сказки незрячей шестилетней Даше из Екатеринбурга.
