Самоизоляция для добрых дел: как школьник стал читать слепой девочке
2020-06-10T22:01
2020-06-10T22:01
Самоизоляция для добрых дел: как школьник стал читать слепой девочке
Десятилетний Тимофей Коногин из подмосковного Домодедово в период самоизоляции решил помочь слабовидящим детям. Мальчик присоединился к проекту "Вслух" и стал читать сказки незрячей шестилетней Даше из Екатеринбурга.
Десятилетний Тимофей Коногин из подмосковного Домодедово в период самоизоляции решил помочь слабовидящим детям. Мальчик присоединился к проекту "Вслух" и стал читать сказки незрячей шестилетней Даше из Екатеринбурга.