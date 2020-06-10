Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
В Греции еще одиннадцать человек заболели COVID-19
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус covid-19
коронавирусы
греция
в мире
греция
коронавирус covid-19, коронавирусы, греция, в мире

В Греции еще одиннадцать человек заболели COVID-19

21:11 10.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Костис НтантамисСотрудник коммунальной службы в Афинах
Сотрудник коммунальной службы в Афинах
© РИА Новости / Костис Нтантамис
АФИНЫ, 10 июн - РИА Новости. В Греции за последние сутки выявлены 11 новых случаев инфицирования коронавирусом, всего в стране подтверждены 3068 случаев COVID-19, сообщила Национальная организация общественного здравоохранения.
За последние сутки нет умерших от коронавируса. Всего в Греции от COVID-19 умерли 183 человека, говорится в бюллетене.
Врач-инфекционист и эпидемиолог Сато Акихиро
6 июня, 04:19Распространение нового коронавируса
Японский инфекционист предрек масштабную вторую волну COVID-19
В отделениях интенсивной терапии интубированы 12 человек. В связи с улучшением состояния из интенсивной терапии были выписаны 115 человек.
Всемирная организация здравоохранения 11 марта объявила вспышку новой коронавирусной инфекции COVID-19 пандемией.
Последние данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус COVID-19КоронавирусыГрецияВ мире
