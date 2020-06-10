Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Ученые выяснили, почему дождь не убивает бабочек
2020-06-10T21:20
Ученые выяснили, почему дождь не убивает бабочек

20:44 10.06.2020 (обновлено: 21:20 10.06.2020)
© РИА Новости / Сергей ПятаковБабочка на цветке
Бабочка на цветке
© РИА Новости / Сергей Пятаков
Бабочка на цветке. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 10 июн — РИА Новости. Ученые из Корнеллского университета выяснили, каким образом бабочки взаимодействуют с крупными каплями дождя. Результаты исследования опубликованы в издании Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Процесс реакции бабочек на осадки записали на камеру, фиксирующую видео со скоростью около тысячи кадров в секунду.
Как выяснили биологи, крылья насекомых обладают особой структурой. При падении со скоростью около десяти метров в секунду капля вступает в реакцию с гидрофобным покрытием и разбивается. Однако защита в виде неровной поверхности крыла позволяет насекомым избежать травм во время осадков.
Капустная моль (Plutella xylostella)
29 января, 14:42РИА Наука
В США выпустили в природу генетически модифицированную бабочку
