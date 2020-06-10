Регистрация пройдена успешно!
СМИ: в Китае семь горняков остались под завалами после взрыва на шахте
2020-06-10
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Взрыв на угольной шахте произошел в провинции Шэньси в центральной части Китая, под завалами остались семь горняков, передает агентство Синьхуа.
Инцидент произошел в среду днем на шахте в городском уезде Ханьчэн.
Для поиска заблокированных шахтеров развернута спасательная операция.
9 июня, 15:39
9 июня, 15:39
На севере Афганистана обрушилась угольная шахта
