Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Шапка - Новости Подмосковья
Новости Подмосковья
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572763737.html
"Мособлэнерго" перейдет на усиленный режим работы в День России
2020-06-10T17:12
новости подмосковья
мособлэнерго (акционерное общество "мособлэнерго")
московская область (подмосковье)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/132495/12/1324951275_0:130:2952:1790_1200x0_80_0_0_80bb2b5499eab104825e5dc32b3a8fe9.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572707517.html
московская область (подмосковье)
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572763737.html?chat_room_id=1572763737
Новости
ru-RU
25
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/132495/12/1324951275_0:130:2952:1790_1200x0_80_0_0_80bb2b5499eab104825e5dc32b3a8fe9.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/132495/12/1324951275_0:0:2732:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_da4cea0742b797ea94b022ea5d4ec5f1.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/132495/12/1324951275_142:0:2190:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_d1b454e86885940a8deddbf590248c1e.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
мособлэнерго (акционерное общество "мособлэнерго"), московская область (подмосковье)

"Мособлэнерго" перейдет на усиленный режим работы в День России

17:12 10.06.2020
25
© РИА Новости / Кирилл Брага / Перейти в фотобанкМонтажник проводит плановый ремонт на линии электропередач
Монтажник проводит плановый ремонт на линии электропередач
© РИА Новости / Кирилл Брага
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 10 июн – РИА Новости. АО "Мособлэнерго" сообщило о готовности перейти на усиленный режим работы в предстоящие выходные по случаю празднования Дня России, говорится в сообщении пресс-службы министерства энергетики Подмосковья.
"АО "Мособлэнерго" перейдет на усиленный режим работы в предстоящие выходные по случаю празднования Дня России. Для обеспечения надежного электроснабжения потребителей в период с 11 по 15 июня 2020 года запланирована организация круглосуточного дежурства руководителей компании, оперативного и оперативно-ремонтного персонала", - говорится в сообщении.
При вводе режима повышенной готовности дополнительно привлекаются 186 бригад, а при возникновении чрезвычайной ситуации формируется 251 бригада общей численностью более 1500 человек.
Предприятие по переработке отходов в Подмосковье
9 июня, 18:28Новости Подмосковья
Четыре современных КПО введут в Подмосковье до конца 2021 года
000000
Обсудить 0
Новости ПодмосковьяМособлэнерго (Акционерное общество "Мособлэнерго")Московская область (Подмосковье)
Рекомендуем
Губернатор Тверской области Игорь Руденя
Руденя: к 2024 году в Верхневолжье планируется открыть и обновить 121 ФАП
Коляска
В Ростовской области продлили выдачу регионального маткапитала
Истребители Су-35С пилотажной группы Соколы России
В Карелии экипажи истребителей Су-35С проводят учения с пусками ракет
Вид на город Петропавловск-Камчатский на фоне Корякского и Авачинского вулканов
Закон о барах в многоквартирных домах принят в Камчатском крае
Председатель законодательного собрания Ростовской области Александр Ищенко
В Ростовской области упростили оформление документов для соцподдержки
Участники парада в Минске в честь 75-летия Победы
Белорусские военные примут участие в параде Победы в Москве
Строительство дороги в поселке Белый Яр
В Югре построят необходимую для возведения жилья дорогу
Кремлевская набережная в Москве
Праздничные плакаты и флаги украсили Москву ко Дню России
Вид на Ворошиловский мост в Ростове-на-Дону
Ростовские депутаты оценили отчет правительства региона
Пассажиры на платформе Ярославского вокзала в Москве
Эксперты ЭИСИ обсудили общественное мнение об окончании эпидемии
Виды Перми
Врио губернатора Прикамья: для преодоления кризиса нужно объединиться
Готовность путепровода в подмосковном Дедовске составляет 75%
Готовность путепровода в подмосковном Дедовске составляет 75%
Рабочий во время чистовой отделки квартиры
Жителям Камчатки запретили ремонт в многоэтажках с 20 часов до 9 утра
Ростов-на-Дону
В Ростове-на-Дону началась масштабная дезинфекция
Губернатор Нижегородской области Глеб Никитин стал донором крови в рамках акции МыВместе
Нижегородский губернатор стал донором крови в рамках акции МыВместе
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
05:31В России за сутки потушили 36 лесных пожаров
05:28СМИ: протестующие снесли памятник Колумбу в Миннесоте
05:24Около 190 тысяч канадцев вернули полученные из-за COVID-19 пособия
05:17СМИ: два пакистанских военных погибли при взрыве на северо-западе страны
05:14В Пальмире восстановили электросети, почти уничтоженные во время войны
05:12Исследование: каждый пятый житель России не был в отпуске более двух лет
05:08Медработники Минобороны получат допвыплаты за борьбу с COVID-19
05:03Словарь Merriam-Webster дополнит определение слова "расизм"
04:46Панин призвал не сажать Ефремова в тюрьму
04:37Эксперты рассказали, как защититься от мошенников на сайтах объявлений
04:34В Калифорнии полицейских наказали за применение силы против протестующих
04:28Карантин в обсерваторе на Сахалине продлили из-за больного COVID-19
04:22Китай вывел на орбиту спутник для наблюдения за мировым океаном
04:21На Камчатке продлят режим ограничительных мер из-за COVID-19
04:17Эксперты рассказали, где в России находятся самые крупные домохозяйства
04:10Росатом начал проект ядерного реактора-"сжигателя" опасных веществ
04:07Российский стартап создал алгоритм, определяющий коронавирус у пациента
04:02В Мексике число выявленных случаев COVID-19 превысило 129 тысяч
04:00В Китае за сутки выявили 11 случаев COVID-19
03:58Вирусолог заявил, что COVID-19 стал легче переноситься
Лента новостейМолния