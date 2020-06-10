Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572756959.html
На Москву обрушился сильный ливень
2020-06-10T16:29
москва
московская область (подмосковье)
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/150486/93/1504869376_0:0:3762:2117_1200x0_80_0_0_50e55c3aabc38afaede7466cc2093d92.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572736095.html
москва
московская область (подмосковье)
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572756959.html?chat_room_id=1572756959
Новости
ru-RU
1218
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/150486/93/1504869376_0:0:3762:2117_1200x0_80_0_0_50e55c3aabc38afaede7466cc2093d92.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/150486/93/1504869376_301:0:3762:2596_1200x0_80_0_0_7793599dd2874791fb943a36b25c7ce4.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/150486/93/1504869376_749:0:3345:2596_1200x0_80_0_0_fd884759d42c7f6dda8e96c8bf9f4cfb.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
москва, московская область (подмосковье), общество

На Москву обрушился сильный ливень

16:04 10.06.2020 (обновлено: 16:29 10.06.2020)
1218
© РИА Новости / Наталья Селиверстова / Перейти в фотобанкЖенщина идет по Фрунзенской набережной в Москве во время дождя
Женщина идет по Фрунзенской набережной в Москве во время дождя
© РИА Новости / Наталья Селиверстова
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Сильный ливень обрушился на Москву после нескольких дней жары, передает корреспондент РИА Новости.
Ранее в центре погоды "Фобос" РИА Новости сообщили, что в среду ожидаются ливни с грозами и жара до +30 градусов.
Сильный ливень и гроза наблюдается в центре Москвы. На север Подмосковья также обрушился дождь, гремит гром.
В воскресенье жара около 30 градусов пришла в столицу после продолжительного периода дождей.
Теплая погода в Москве
Вчера, 12:03
Синоптики рассказали о погоде в Москве в выходные
1110101
Обсудить 0
МоскваМосковская область (Подмосковье)Общество
Рекомендуем
Девушка загорает в Парке Горького в Москве
В среду в Москве могут зафиксировать новый рекорд тепла
Пешеходы в Москве во время дождя
В Гидрометцентре оценили прогноз об "арктическом вторжении" в Россию
Теплая погода в Москве
Синоптики рассказали о погоде в Москве в выходные
Дождь в Москве
МЧС предупредило о крупном граде и грозе в Москве
Актер Владимир Долинский
Судимый актер Долинский высказался о судьбе Ефремова в тюрьме
Курьер по доставке еды во время дождя на улице 1-я Тверская-Ямская в Москве
Гидрометцентр предупредил о резком похолодании в европейской части России
Актер Михаил Ефремов
Поплавская назвала виновных в пьянстве Ефремова
Девушка на одной из улиц в Москве во время дождя
В Москве в среду выпало около 20 миллиметров осадков
Отдыхающие в Люксембургском саду в Париже
Эксперт объяснил, почему закрывать границы из-за COVID-19 нет смысла
Актер Михаил Ефремов во время избрания меры пресечения в Таганском суде Москвы
В рамках расследования ДТП с Ефремовым завели дело о сбыте наркотиков
Сотрудники спецназа во время учений
ФСБ предотвратила теракт на рынке в Симферополе
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин
Собянин назвал сроки планового перехода Москвы к нормальной жизни
Видео с места ДТП на северо-западе Москвы
Опубликовано видео с места массового ДТП в Москве
Подтопление в Подмосковье
В Новой Москве автомобильный мост размыло паводком, движение закрыто
Актер Михаил Ефремов во время избрания меры пресечения в Таганском суде Москвы
Адвокат Ефремова объяснила слова актера о "договоренности" с СК
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
05:24Около 190 тысяч канадцев вернули полученные из-за COVID-19 пособия
05:17СМИ: два пакистанских военных погибли при взрыве на северо-западе страны
05:14В Пальмире восстановили электросети, почти уничтоженные во время войны
05:12Исследование: каждый пятый житель России не был в отпуске более двух лет
05:08Медработники Минобороны получат допвыплаты за борьбу с COVID-19
05:03Словарь Merriam-Webster дополнит определение слова "расизм"
04:46Панин призвал не сажать Ефремова в тюрьму
04:37Эксперты рассказали, как защититься от мошенников на сайтах объявлений
04:34В Калифорнии полицейских наказали за применение силы против протестующих
04:28Карантин в обсерваторе на Сахалине продлили из-за больного COVID-19
04:22Китай вывел на орбиту спутник для наблюдения за мировым океаном
04:21На Камчатке продлят режим ограничительных мер из-за COVID-19
04:17Эксперты рассказали, где в России находятся самые крупные домохозяйства
04:10Росатом начал проект ядерного реактора-"сжигателя" опасных веществ
04:07Российский стартап создал алгоритм, определяющий коронавирус у пациента
04:02В Мексике число выявленных случаев COVID-19 превысило 129 тысяч
04:00В Китае за сутки выявили 11 случаев COVID-19
03:58Вирусолог заявил, что COVID-19 стал легче переноситься
03:40Врач рассказал, от чего может пропасть обоняние
03:37В ГД предложили применять куркуму, пихту и пиявок в профилактике COVID-19
Лента новостейМолния