Путин поручил проработать налоговый маневр для IT-отрасли
2020-06-10T15:43
Путин поручил проработать налоговый маневр для IT-отрасли

15:35 10.06.2020 (обновлено: 15:43 10.06.2020)
© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский / Перейти в фотобанкПрезидент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с социальными работниками государственных учреждений и НКО
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с социальными работниками государственных учреждений и НКО
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Президент РФ Владимир Путин поручил правительству подготовить предложения по созданию конкурентного режима регулирования и комплексному налоговому маневру для стимулирования сферы IT.
"Прошу правительство подготовить предложения по созданию максимально комфортного, именно конкурентного режима регулирования, включая решения по комплексному налоговому маневру... маневру, который стимулировал бы развитие сферы IT", - сказал президент на совещании по связи и IT-индустрии.
Президент РФ Владимир Путин проводит в режиме видеоконференции совещание по информационным технологиям и связи
Вчера, 15:33
Путин призвал ускорить принятие закона о "регуляторных песочницах"
