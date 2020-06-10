Регистрация пройдена успешно!
США проинформировали Германию о намерении сократить военный контингент
ульрике деммер, германия, сша, безопасность, в мире

США проинформировали Германию о намерении сократить военный контингент

15:20 10.06.2020
795
Разгрузка военной техники из США в немецком городе Бремерхафен
Разгрузка военной техники из США в немецком городе Бремерхафен
© AP Photo / Ingo Wagner
Разгрузка военной техники из США в немецком городе Бремерхафен. Архивное фото
БЕРЛИН, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Берлин проинформирован о намерении Вашингтона сократить воинский контингент в Германии, окончательного решения нет, заявила на брифинге заместитель официального представителя правительства ФРГ Ульрике Деммер.
"Правительство ФРГ было проинформировано о том, что в американской администрации есть размышления о том, чтобы сократить воинский контингент США в Германии. Однако окончательного решения, по нашей информации, нет", - заявила Деммер.
Ранее еженедельник Spiegel заявил о том, что США намерены сократить почти на треть воинский контингент в ФРГ - на более чем 9 тысяч военнослужащих. В настоящее время в Германии размещены почти 35 тысяч американских солдат. Spiegel писал, что Вашингтон не проинформировал правительство в Берлине о данном шаге.
Корабли НАТО в Черном море
8 июня, 18:15
Forbes отдал победу России в возможном конфликте с НАТО в Прибалтике
