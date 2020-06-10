Регистрация пройдена успешно!
В МИД Белоруссии прокомментировали предстоящий визит Лаврова
2020-06-10T15:10
андрей евдоченко
андрей руденко
мид белоруссии
минск
белоруссия
в мире
минск
белоруссия
андрей евдоченко, андрей руденко, мид белоруссии, минск, белоруссия

В МИД Белоруссии прокомментировали предстоящий визит Лаврова

15:10 10.06.2020
168
© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский / Перейти в фотобанкМинистр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров
Министр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров
© РИА Новости / Алексей Никольский
Перейти в фотобанк
Министр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Минск с нетерпением ждет с визитом главу МИД РФ Сергея Лаврова, чтобы провести очередную "сверку часов", заявил замглавы МИД Белоруссии Андрей Евдоченко.
"Мы с нетерпением ждем визита в Беларусь Лаврова Сергея Викторовича, министра иностранных дел России, для того, чтобы провести очередную "сверку часов", - сказал он в ходе онлайн-конференции об отношениях между Россией и Белоруссией.
Ранее замглавы МИД РФ Андрей Руденко заявил, что Лавров посетит с рабочим визитом Минск 19 июня.
Минск
Андрей Евдоченко, Андрей Руденко, МИД Белоруссии, Минск, Белоруссия
