Юнармейцы во время передачи кисетов с землей с мест захоронений советских воинов с территорий иностранных государств
75 лет Великой Победы
Лукашенко ждут на параде Победы в Москве
2020-06-10T14:25
андрей руденко
парад победы
75 лет великой победы
александр лукашенко
министерство иностранных дел российской федерации (мид рф)
белоруссия
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/149264/69/1492646925_0:0:2772:1559_1200x0_80_0_0_5a62bd666ba3a536f0249beefda2b35f.jpg
белоруссия
РИА Новости
Новости
ru-RU
770
Лукашенко ждут на параде Победы в Москве

14:25 10.06.2020
770
© РИА Новости / Сергей Гунеев / Перейти в фотобанкПрезидент Белоруссии Александр Лукашенко
Президент Белоруссии Александр Лукашенко
© РИА Новости / Сергей Гунеев
Перейти в фотобанк
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Президента Белоруссии Александра Лукашенко ожидают на параде Победы в Москве 24 июня, сообщил в ходе онлайн-конференции замглавы МИД РФ Андрей Руденко.
"Ровно через две недели, 24 июня, мы ожидаем в Москве на параде Победы президента Белоруссии Александра Григорьевича Лукашенко", - сказал Руденко.
В конце мая президент России Владимир Путин объявил, что парад Победы пройдет 24 июня.
Пресс-секретарь президента Российской Федерации Дмитрий Песков
Вчера, 12:37
В Кремле объяснили, почему не пригласили Зеленского на парад Победы
75 лет Великой ПобедыАндрей РуденкоПарад ПобедыАлександр ЛукашенкоМинистерство иностранных дел Российской Федерации (МИД РФ)Белоруссия
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
