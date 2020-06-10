https://ria.ru/20200610/1572746570.html
Лукашенко ждут на параде Победы в Москве
2020-06-10T14:25
2020-06-10T14:25
андрей руденко
парад победы
75 лет великой победы
александр лукашенко
министерство иностранных дел российской федерации (мид рф)
белоруссия
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/149264/69/1492646925_0:0:2772:1559_1200x0_80_0_0_5a62bd666ba3a536f0249beefda2b35f.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572738649.html
белоруссия
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572746570.html?chat_room_id=1572746570
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/149264/69/1492646925_0:0:2772:1559_1200x0_80_0_0_5a62bd666ba3a536f0249beefda2b35f.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/149264/69/1492646925_31:0:2762:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_152f0aaaee62b2551028da3127cc831a.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/149264/69/1492646925_372:0:2420:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_71d908cd72dd099bfa0f2566cf46513f.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
андрей руденко, парад победы, александр лукашенко, министерство иностранных дел российской федерации (мид рф), белоруссия