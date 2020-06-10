Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572737653.html
Мишустин заявил о необходимости соблюдать меры безопасности по COVID-19
2020-06-10T12:27
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
михаил мишустин
общество
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/08/1572616790_0:173:3027:1875_1200x0_80_0_0_ce1963f476fca7f32ff3f1a85e4ebe53.jpg
Новости
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, михаил мишустин, общество

Мишустин заявил о необходимости соблюдать меры безопасности по COVID-19

12:27 10.06.2020
Председатель правительства РФ Михаил Мишустин. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Рекомендованные меры безопасности необходимо продолжать соблюдать, несмотря на фиксируемое сейчас снижение количества заболевших коронавирусной инфекцией, заявил председатель правительства РФ Михаил Мишустин.
"Статистика заболеваемости последних дней показывает, что распространение новой коронавирусной инфекции в стране постепенно замедляется. Однако нам всем необходимо продолжать соблюдать рекомендованные меры безопасности", - заявил Мишустин в среду на заседании президиума координационного совета по борьбе с коронавирусом.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
15 мая, 22:13Распространение нового коронавируса
Темпы распространения и летальность COVID-19 в России и Москве
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус в РоссииКоронавирус COVID-19Михаил МишустинОбщество
