https://ria.ru/20200610/1572737653.html
Мишустин заявил о необходимости соблюдать меры безопасности по COVID-19
2020-06-10T12:27
2020-06-10T12:27
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус в россии
коронавирус covid-19
михаил мишустин
общество
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/08/1572616790_0:173:3027:1875_1200x0_80_0_0_ce1963f476fca7f32ff3f1a85e4ebe53.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572737653.html?chat_room_id=1572737653
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/08/1572616790_0:173:3027:1875_1200x0_80_0_0_ce1963f476fca7f32ff3f1a85e4ebe53.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/08/1572616790_148:0:2877:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_42c68f587e66b11c32b8643a60a74372.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/08/1572616790_489:0:2536:2047_1200x0_80_0_0_c043f52ca1f2473691a45ae362a367e1.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
коронавирус в россии, коронавирус covid-19, михаил мишустин, общество