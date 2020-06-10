Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572737221.html
Загруженность дорог Москвы почти вернулась к показателям до самоизоляции
2020-06-10T12:21
коронавирус в россии
центр организации дорожного движения (цодд)
москва
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/09/1572680350_0:161:3071:1888_1200x0_80_0_0_333278fc6dad2d407da00608d88b21d9.jpg
москва
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572737221.html?chat_room_id=1572737221
Новости
ru-RU
92
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/09/1572680350_0:161:3071:1888_1200x0_80_0_0_333278fc6dad2d407da00608d88b21d9.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/09/1572680350_171:0:2902:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_60712571e8c6f623467c3861dab4103f.jpg
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/09/1572680350_512:0:2560:2048_1200x0_80_0_0_2eddf53bee63ea36449b5f34b250c1da.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
коронавирус в россии, центр организации дорожного движения (цодд), москва

Загруженность дорог Москвы почти вернулась к показателям до самоизоляции

12:21 10.06.2020
92
© РИА Новости / Антон Денисов / Перейти в фотобанкАвтомобильное движение на Новорижском шоссе при въезде в Москву
Автомобильное движение на Новорижском шоссе при въезде в Москву
© РИА Новости / Антон Денисов
Перейти в фотобанк
Автомобильное движение на Новорижском шоссе при въезде в Москву
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Загруженность дорог Москвы почти вернулась к докарантинным показателям, за вчерашние сутки в городе передвигалось 2,9 миллиона автомобилей, сообщили РИА Новости в пресс-службе Центра Организации дорожного движения.
"Количество автомобилей растет с каждым днем. В связи с этим мы наблюдаем и увеличение загрузки дорог, что безусловно отражается на баллах загруженности. За вчерашние сутки в городе передвигалось 2,9 миллиона автомобилей - это пока самое большое количество автомобилей в городе, которое было с конца марта. Мы уже почти вышли на докарантинные показатели", - отметили в пресс-службе.
В ЦОДД добавили, что сегодня на 10 утра количество автомобилей в Москве было на 140 тысяч машин больше, чем неделю назад.
График снятия ограничений в Москве
8 июня, 20:11Распространение нового коронавируса
График снятия ограничений в Москве
001114
Обсудить 0
Коронавирус в РоссииЦентр организации дорожного движения (ЦОДД)Москва
Рекомендуем
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин
Выход из самоизоляции был выстрадан жесткими мерами, заявил Собянин
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин
Победить распространение коронавируса полностью нельзя, заявил Собянин
Врач
В Техасе число госпитализированных с COVID-19 второй день бьет рекорды
Девушка в медицинской маске
Масочный режим должен неукоснительно соблюдаться, заявила Попова
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин
Эпидемиологическая ситуация должна быть управляемой, заявил Собянин
Мэр Москвы Сергей Собянин
Собянин назвал сроки планового перехода Москвы к нормальной жизни
Сотрудники Росгвардии
Росгвардия разработала порядок приведения к присяге сотрудников
Прохожие на Пушкинской площади в Москве
Решение по массовым мероприятиям в Москве могут принять в начале июля
Тест-системы для диагностики нового коронавируса
Москва нарастила тестирование на коронавирус в десять раз, заявил Собянин
Агитационный плакат за общероссийское голосование по поправкам в Конституцию РФ в Москве
Памфилова рассказала о числе бюллетеней для голосования по поправкам
Конституция РФ
Более 96 тысяч участков будут работать на голосовании по поправкам
Здание Центрального банка РФ
В ЦБ рассказали, как долго будет восстанавливаться экономика России
Главв Роспотребнадзора Анна Попова во время брифинга
Попова рассказала об объеме тестирования на коронавирус
Таможенный и пограничный контроль на автомобильном пункте пропуска на российско-китайской границе
Коронавирус не прервал экономические связи Китая и России, заявил посол
Девушка с ноутбуком
Эксперты рассказали, как защититься от мошенников на сайтах объявлений
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
04:46Панин призвал не сажать Ефремова в тюрьму
04:37Эксперты рассказали, как защититься от мошенников на сайтах объявлений
04:34В Калифорнии полицейских наказали за применение силы против протестующих
04:28Карантин в обсерваторе на Сахалине продлили из-за больного COVID-19
04:22Китай вывел на орбиту спутник для наблюдения за мировым океаном
04:21На Камчатке продлят режим ограничительных мер из-за COVID-19
04:17Эксперты рассказали, где в России находятся самые крупные домохозяйства
04:10Росатом начал проект ядерного реактора-"сжигателя" опасных веществ
04:07Российский стартап создал алгоритм, определяющий коронавирус у пациента
04:02В Мексике число выявленных случаев COVID-19 превысило 129 тысяч
04:00В Китае за сутки выявили 11 случаев COVID-19
03:58Вирусолог заявил, что COVID-19 стал легче переноситься
03:40Врач рассказал, от чего может пропасть обоняние
03:37В ГД предложили применять куркуму, пихту и пиявок в профилактике COVID-19
03:32В Пермском крае два подростка утонули в реке
03:29В России космических туристов могут готовить к выходу в открытый космос
03:24В трех регионах проведут массовое тестирование на антитела к коронавирусу
03:07В Минздраве оценили, сколько может занять лечение Ефремова от алкоголизма
03:06Разин рассказал, как Ефремов "вызывал ужас у всех"
03:04Названы безопасные направления для туристов
Лента новостейМолния