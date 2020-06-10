Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Конституция Российской Федерации
Голосование по поправкам в Конституцию
Участки для голосования по Конституции откроют в 144 странах
2020-06-10T12:07
элла памфилова, конституция рф, владимир путин, москва, политика

Участки для голосования по Конституции откроют в 144 странах

12:07 10.06.2020
© РИА Новости / Николай Хижняк / Перейти в фотобанкКонституция РФ
Конституция РФ
© РИА Новости / Николай Хижняк
Перейти в фотобанк
Конституция РФ. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Участки для голосования по Конституции России откроют в 144 странах, заявила председатель ЦИК Элла Памфилова.
"По информации МИД РФ, для проживающих или находящихся за территорией РФ граждан общероссийское голосование будет проводиться в 144 странах мира", - сказала Памфилова на заседании ЦИК в среду.
Она добавила, что в этих странах будут открыты 250 участков для голосования.
Общероссийское голосование по поправкам в конституцию было назначено на 22 апреля, но затем отложено из-за сложной эпидемиологической обстановки в стране. В понедельник президент РФ Владимир Путин объявил, что голосование пройдет 1 июля.
Председатель Центральной избирательной комиссии России Элла Памфилова
Вчера, 12:00Голосование по поправкам в Конституцию
Памфилова рассказала, как будут освещать голосование по поправкам
