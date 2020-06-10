Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Юнармейцы во время передачи кисетов с землей с мест захоронений советских воинов с территорий иностранных государств
75 лет Великой Победы
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572734746.html
Член президиума БиГ приедет в Москву на парад Победы
2020-06-10T11:42
75 лет великой победы
милорад додик
парад победы
москва
босния и герцеговина
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/149077/82/1490778250_0:194:3001:1882_1200x0_80_0_0_12cd7ef92eeb90334423d8465baeaaae.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572724160.html
москва
босния и герцеговина
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572734746.html?chat_room_id=1572734746
Новости
ru-RU
1353
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/149077/82/1490778250_0:194:3001:1882_1200x0_80_0_0_12cd7ef92eeb90334423d8465baeaaae.jpg
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/149077/82/1490778250_116:0:2883:2075_1200x0_80_0_0_fc4230f1ce7cc2639479d52641357f85.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/149077/82/1490778250_462:0:2537:2075_1200x0_80_0_0_0228005116e8fa7ea6f8007fe8a54692.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
милорад додик, парад победы, москва, босния и герцеговина

Член президиума БиГ приедет в Москву на парад Победы

11:42 10.06.2020
1353
© AP Photo / Darko VojinovicМилорад Додик
Милорад Додик
© AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
Милорад Додик. Архивное фото
БЕЛГРАД, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Член президиума (коллективного главы государства) Боснии и Герцеговины (БиГ) от сербов Милорад Додик прибудет 24 июня в Москву на празднование Дня Победы, сообщило агентство СРНА.
"Сербский член президиума БиГ Милорад Додик будет присутствовать на параде Победы 24 июня в Москве по приглашению президента России Владимира Путина", - сообщило агентство со ссылкой на кабинет Додика.
Отмечается, что член президиума БиГ о своем присутствии на параде Победы оповестил и посла России Петра Иванцова.
Военный парад в Новосибирске
Вчера, 08:5975 лет Великой Победы
В Новосибирске парад Победы пройдет без зрителей
1901001
Обсудить 0
75 лет Великой ПобедыМилорад ДодикПарад ПобедыМоскваБосния и Герцеговина
Рекомендуем
Президент Польши Анджей Дуда
В Польше не будет однополых браков, заявил президент
Фильм Унесенные ветром(1939)
HBO Max убрала фильм "Унесенные ветром" из-за расовых тем
Избирательный участок в Минске
Четвертый кандидат в президенты Белоруссии собрала подписи для выдвижения
Кадр видео задержания подозреваемого в занятии высшего положения в преступной иерархии в Московской области
Полиция задержала "авторитета", контролировавшего три района Подмосковья
Вивьен Ли и Кларк Гейбл в фильме Унесенные ветром. 1939
Эксперт оценил решение HBO Max убрать "Унесенных ветром" с платформы
Стоп-кадр выступления писателя-сатирика Анатолия Трушкина
Сатирик Анатолий Трушкин был выдающимся автором, заявил Винокур
Красная площадь в Москве
Песков назвал страны, которые подтвердили участие в параде Победы
Протестующие на одной из улиц Вашингтона
В США протестующие снесли памятник Колумбу и бросили его в озеро
Карлов мост на реке Влатава в Праге
Протестующие в Чехии раскритиковали власти за меры при COVID-19
Автомобиль актера Михаила Ефремова на месте ДТП на Смоленской площади в Москве. Стоп-кадр видео
В РПЦ надеются на покаяние актера Ефремова после смертельного ДТП
Петр Порошенко перед началом внеочередного заседания Верховной рады
На Украине возбудили дело против Порошенко
Прохожие на Пушкинской площади в Москве
Решение по массовым мероприятиям в Москве могут принять в начале июля
Пациент в машине скорой помощи возле медицинского центра NYU Langone в Нью-Йорке
WP: в 14 штатах США резко выросли темпы заражения коронавирусом
Кадр из фильма Унесенные ветром
Депутат прокомментировала снятие с HBO Max фильма "Унесенные ветром"
Секретарь Совета безопасности РФ Николай Патрушев
Патрушев заявил о попытках Запада раскачать ситуацию в России
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
04:46Панин призвал не сажать Ефремова в тюрьму
04:37Эксперты рассказали, как защититься от мошенников на сайтах объявлений
04:34В Калифорнии полицейских наказали за применение силы против протестующих
04:28Карантин в обсерваторе на Сахалине продлили из-за больного COVID-19
04:22Китай вывел на орбиту спутник для наблюдения за мировым океаном
04:21На Камчатке продлят режим ограничительных мер из-за COVID-19
04:17Эксперты рассказали, где в России находятся самые крупные домохозяйства
04:10Росатом начал проект ядерного реактора-"сжигателя" опасных веществ
04:07Российский стартап создал алгоритм, определяющий коронавирус у пациента
04:02В Мексике число выявленных случаев COVID-19 превысило 129 тысяч
04:00В Китае за сутки выявили 11 случаев COVID-19
03:58Вирусолог заявил, что COVID-19 стал легче переноситься
03:40Врач рассказал, от чего может пропасть обоняние
03:37В ГД предложили применять куркуму, пихту и пиявок в профилактике COVID-19
03:32В Пермском крае два подростка утонули в реке
03:29В России космических туристов могут готовить к выходу в открытый космос
03:24В трех регионах проведут массовое тестирование на антитела к коронавирусу
03:07В Минздраве оценили, сколько может занять лечение Ефремова от алкоголизма
03:06Разин рассказал, как Ефремов "вызывал ужас у всех"
03:04Названы безопасные направления для туристов
Лента новостейМолния