Послы G7 приветствовали утверждение МВФ программы поддержки Украины
2020-06-10T11:31
11:31 10.06.2020
Площадь Независимости в Киеве. Архивное фото
КИЕВ, 10 июн – РИА Новости. Послы стран "Большой семерки" (G7) приветствовали утверждение Международным валютным фондом программы поддержки Украины на 18 месяцев общим объемом в 5 миллиардов долларов.
Совет управляющих МВФ одобрил новую программу поддержки Украины на 18 месяцев общим объемом в 5 миллиардов долларов. Президент Украины Владимир Зеленский заявил, что Киев уже в ближайшее время получит первый транш от МВФ, который составит 2,1 миллиарда долларов, что на 200 миллионов больше, чем планировалось изначально. Минфин Украины заявил, что первый транш от МВФ должен поступить 11 июня.
"Послы стран G7 поздравляют Украину с утверждением со стороны МВФ программы Stand-by (SBA), которая укрепит экономическую стабильность страны. Мы надеемся на продолжение сотрудничества с украинским правительством в проведении реформ для стимулирования экономического роста и поощрения увеличения инвестиций", - говорится в сообщении послов в Twitter.
