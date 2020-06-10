https://ria.ru/20200610/1572732159.html
В МЧС рассказали о работе на месте разлива топлива в Норильске
2020-06-10T11:14
2020-06-10T11:14
разлив дизельного топлива в норильске
мчс россии (министерство рф по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий)
красноярский край
норильск
происшествия
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/04/1572443978_0:0:992:558_1200x0_80_0_0_3cfcfc8b32de0570e70f47402d8cc349.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572726032.html
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572696142.html
красноярский край
норильск
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572732159.html?chat_room_id=1572732159
Новости
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/04/1572443978_0:0:992:558_1200x0_80_0_0_3cfcfc8b32de0570e70f47402d8cc349.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/04/1572443978_0:0:756:567_1200x0_80_0_0_b782ad62da541d9da37e216e9c4bd643.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/04/1572443978_377:0:944:567_1200x0_80_0_0_8d44b48838e8de6d547adb7a20ba0552.jpg
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
РИА Новости
https://ria.ru/
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/i/schema_org/ria_logo.png
353
60
разлив дизельного топлива в норильске, мчс россии (министерство рф по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий), красноярский край, норильск, происшествия