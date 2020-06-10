Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572732159.html
В МЧС рассказали о работе на месте разлива топлива в Норильске
2020-06-10T11:14
разлив дизельного топлива в норильске
мчс россии (министерство рф по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий)
красноярский край
норильск
происшествия
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/04/1572443978_0:0:992:558_1200x0_80_0_0_3cfcfc8b32de0570e70f47402d8cc349.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572726032.html
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572696142.html
красноярский край
норильск
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572732159.html?chat_room_id=1572732159
Новости
ru-RU
189
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn24.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/04/1572443978_0:0:992:558_1200x0_80_0_0_3cfcfc8b32de0570e70f47402d8cc349.jpg
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/04/1572443978_0:0:756:567_1200x0_80_0_0_b782ad62da541d9da37e216e9c4bd643.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/06/04/1572443978_377:0:944:567_1200x0_80_0_0_8d44b48838e8de6d547adb7a20ba0552.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
разлив дизельного топлива в норильске, мчс россии (министерство рф по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий), красноярский край, норильск, происшествия

В МЧС рассказали о работе на месте разлива топлива в Норильске

11:14 10.06.2020
189
© РИА Новости / МЧС РФ / Перейти в фотобанкОблет места чрезвычайной ситуации в Норильске
Облет места чрезвычайной ситуации в Норильске
© РИА Новости / МЧС РФ
Перейти в фотобанк
Облет места чрезвычайной ситуации в Норильске. Архивное фото
МОСКВА, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Около 9 тысяч кубических метров топливно-водяной смеси уже собрали специалисты в районе аварии с разливом нефтепродуктов в Норильске, сообщили РИА Новости в среду в пресс-службе МЧС России.
"За прошедшие сутки общими усилиями собран 3691 кубометр топливно-водяной смеси, что нарастающим итогом составляет 8956 кубометров", - сказал собеседник агентства.
Специалисты Морспасслужбы во время ликвидации последствий аварии на ТЭЦ-3 Норильска
Вчера, 09:47
Американский эксперт оценил опасность разлива топлива в Норильске
Как уточнил РИА Новости представитель экстренных служб региона, в течение суток с акватории реки Амбарная было собрано 3,03 тысячи кубометров топливно-водяной смеси, всего с начала работ - 6,72 тысячи кубометров.
Один из резервуаров хранения дизтоплива на ТЭЦ-3 (принадлежит АО "НТЭК", входящему в группу "Норильский никель") в Норильске 29 мая получил повреждения из-за резкой просадки опор фундамента, произошло ЧП с утечкой около 21 тысячи тонн топлива. "Норникель" считает основной причиной аварии потепление в условиях вечной мерзлоты, которое привело в движение опоры под топливными цистернами. На территории Красноярского края введен режим ЧС федерального уровня. МЧС сообщило о локализации разлившегося топлива. Было возбуждено уголовное дело по ряду статей УК РФ.
Ликвидация ЧС в связи с разливом нефтепродуктов в Норильске
Вчера, 08:00
"Целые поколения могут исчезнуть": неизвестные последствия ЧС в Норильске
001010
Обсудить 0
Разлив дизельного топлива в НорильскеМЧС России (Министерство РФ по делам гражданской обороны, чрезвычайным ситуациям и ликвидации последствий стихийных бедствий)Красноярский крайНорильскПроисшествия
Рекомендуем
Роскосмос показал со спутника последствия разлива топлива в Норильске
Для сбора топлива в Норильск доставили 50 емкостей
Ликвидация разлива топлива в Норильске
Пробы воды в зоне ЧП в Норильске показали превышение ПДК в 120 раз
Специалисты Морспасслужбы во время ликвидации последствий аварии на ТЭЦ-3 Норильска
Американский эксперт оценил опасность разлива топлива в Норильске
Ликвидация ЧС в связи с разливом нефтепродуктов в Норильске
"Целые поколения могут исчезнуть": неизвестные последствия ЧС в Норильске
Колбы с реагентами для экспресс-тестов на коронавирус
Карантин в обсерваторе на Сахалине продлили из-за больного COVID-19
Ликвидация ЧС в связи с разливом нефтепродуктов в Норильске
В Норильск для оценки ущерба направили дополнительные лаборатории
Ликвидация разлива топлива в Норильске
На месте ЧП в Норильске установили 29 линий заграждений
Ликвидация разлива топлива в Норильске
Ветер осложняет работы по ликвидации ЧС в Норильске, заявил Вильфанд
Врач скорой помощи
В КБР рассказали о новых случаях коронавируса
Пациент в машине скорой помощи возле медицинского центра NYU Langone в Нью-Йорке
WP: в 14 штатах США резко выросли темпы заражения коронавирусом
Глава МЧС России Евгений Зиничев во время сеанса видеосвязи председателя правительства Дмитрия Медведева с руководителями главных управлений МЧС по субъектам РФ
Глава МЧС призвал не допускать искажения информации о ЧП в Норильске
Ликвидация разлива топлива в Норильске
Около 30 тысяч тонн загрязненного грунта вывезено с места ЧП в Норильске
Логотип на стенде государственной корпорации по атомной энергии Росатом
Росатом начал проект ядерного реактора-"сжигателя" опасных веществ
Машина скорой помощи в Польше
В Польше число заразившихся коронавирусом достигло 27 668
На месте ЧС в Норильске осуществлена перегруппировка сил и средств для зачистки мелких озер, углублений и ручьев
СК задержал руководителей ТЭЦ-3 по делу о разливе топлива в Норильске
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
04:46Панин призвал не сажать Ефремова в тюрьму
04:37Эксперты рассказали, как защититься от мошенников на сайтах объявлений
04:34В Калифорнии полицейских наказали за применение силы против протестующих
04:28Карантин в обсерваторе на Сахалине продлили из-за больного COVID-19
04:22Китай вывел на орбиту спутник для наблюдения за мировым океаном
04:21На Камчатке продлят режим ограничительных мер из-за COVID-19
04:17Эксперты рассказали, где в России находятся самые крупные домохозяйства
04:10Росатом начал проект ядерного реактора-"сжигателя" опасных веществ
04:07Российский стартап создал алгоритм, определяющий коронавирус у пациента
04:02В Мексике число выявленных случаев COVID-19 превысило 129 тысяч
04:00В Китае за сутки выявили 11 случаев COVID-19
03:58Вирусолог заявил, что COVID-19 стал легче переноситься
03:40Врач рассказал, от чего может пропасть обоняние
03:37В ГД предложили применять куркуму, пихту и пиявок в профилактике COVID-19
03:32В Пермском крае два подростка утонули в реке
03:29В России космических туристов могут готовить к выходу в открытый космос
03:24В трех регионах проведут массовое тестирование на антитела к коронавирусу
03:07В Минздраве оценили, сколько может занять лечение Ефремова от алкоголизма
03:06Разин рассказал, как Ефремов "вызывал ужас у всех"
03:04Названы безопасные направления для туристов
Лента новостейМолния