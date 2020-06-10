Регистрация пройдена успешно!
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572730304.html
Заксобрание Севастополя определилось с датой выборов губернатора
2020-06-10T10:52
единая россия
андрей турчак
республика крым
севастополь
политика
https://cdn25.img.ria.ru/images/156366/92/1563669204_0:0:3076:1730_1200x0_80_0_0_678b007ab5b2fe041251b3c5b7546925.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200609/1572675538.html
республика крым
севастополь
Новости
ru-RU
700
единая россия, андрей турчак, республика крым, севастополь, политика

Заксобрание Севастополя определилось с датой выборов губернатора

10:52 10.06.2020
Голосование на выборах
Голосование на выборах
СИМФЕРОПОЛЬ, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Досрочные выборы губернатора Севастополя назначены на 13 сентября, решение принято в среду на сессии законодательного собрания региона.
За постановление о назначении досрочных выборов на 13 сентября 2020 года проголосовали 17 из 19 депутатов парламента, сообщил председатель законодательного собрания Севастополя Владимир Немцев. Два депутата воздержались.
Ранее секретарь генсовета ЕР Андрей Турчак сообщал, что партия поддержит кандидатуры девяти кандидатов в губернаторы на выборах 2020 года, в том числе кандидатуру врио губернатора Севастополя Мижаила Развожаева.
Развожаев был назначен врио губернатора Севастополя в июле 2019 года вместо Дмитрия Овсянникова, освобожденного от должности указом президента.
Мужчина голосует на выборах в единый день голосования на избирательном участке
9 июня, 12:15Единый день голосования
В ЦИК рассказали о выборах, запланированных на единый день голосования
Единая РоссияАндрей ТурчакРеспублика КрымСевастопольПолитика
