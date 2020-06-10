Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Пожалуйста, перейдите по ссылке из письма, отправленного на
Сотрудники медицинского стационара в аэропорту Шереметьево
Распространение нового коронавируса
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572725266.html
В Грузии выявили четыре новых случая заражения коронавирусом
2020-06-10T09:31
распространение нового коронавируса
коронавирус covid-19
воз
грузия
в мире
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/0b/1569911998_0:84:1600:984_1200x0_80_0_0_a6dc1381362d2a308715adb048321e03.jpg
https://ria.ru/20200608/1572612550.html
грузия
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
2020
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://ria.ru/20200610/1572725266.html?chat_room_id=1572725266
Новости
ru-RU
285
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
https://cdn23.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/0b/1569911998_0:84:1600:984_1200x0_80_0_0_a6dc1381362d2a308715adb048321e03.jpg
https://cdn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/0b/1569911998_89:0:1512:1067_1200x0_80_0_0_b64eb0965d7d4648dbe97ae267f49c37.jpg
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/04/0b/1569911998_267:0:1334:1067_1200x0_80_0_0_935b54181b6ce80ffab6c19aae31447c.jpg
РИА Новости
https://xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
353
60
коронавирус covid-19, воз, грузия, в мире

В Грузии выявили четыре новых случая заражения коронавирусом

09:31 10.06.2020
285
© Пресс-служба мэрии Москвы / Перейти в фотобанкИсследования на наличие новой коронавирусной инфекции
Исследования на наличие новой коронавирусной инфекции
© Пресс-служба мэрии Москвы
Перейти в фотобанк
Исследования на наличие новой коронавирусной инфекции. Архивное фото
ТБИЛИСИ, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Число выявленных инфицированных коронавирусом в Грузии за сутки увеличилось на четыре человека и достигло 822, выздоровевших также стало на четыре больше, сообщается на специальном правительственном сайте по мониторингу заболевания.
"Число выявленных случаев инфицирования - 822, среди них выздоровели 690 человек, смертельных случаев - 13", - говорится в сообщении.
Грузинский ресторан
8 июня, 10:20Распространение нового коронавируса
В Грузии возобновили работу гостиницы и рестораны
В режиме карантина находятся 3124 человека, под наблюдением в стационарах - 279.
Всемирная организация здравоохранения 11 марта объявила вспышку новой коронавирусной инфекции COVID-19 пандемией. По последним данным ВОЗ, в мире выявлены уже более 7 миллионов случаев заражения, свыше 404 тысяч человек скончались.
Актуальные данные о ситуации с COVID-19 в России и мире представлены на портале стопкоронавирус.рф.
020000
Обсудить 0
Распространение нового коронавирусаКоронавирус COVID-19ВОЗГрузияВ мире
Рекомендуем
Избирательный участок в Минске
Четвертый кандидат в президенты Белоруссии собрала подписи для выдвижения
Фельдшер скорой медицинской помощи
В России выявили 8404 новых случая заражения коронавирусом
Актер Михаил Ефремов в Таганском районном суде
Названы условия домашнего ареста Михаила Ефремова
Актер Михаил Ефремов в Таганском районном суде
Прокуратура взяла на контроль соблюдение Ефремовым домашнего ареста
Главный врач московской больницы №40 в Коммунарке Денис Проценко
Главврач Коммунарки отправится в Дагестан для помощи в борьбе с COVID-19
Пробирки с биоматериалом для выполнения теста на наличие антител к коронавирусу
Назван период максимальной заразности коронавируса
Протестующие на одной из улиц Вашингтона
В США протестующие снесли памятник Колумбу и бросили его в озеро
Врачи городской клинической больницы имени В. В. Виноградова
В России за сутки выявили 8595 случаев заражения коронавирусом
Агитационный плакат за общероссийское голосование по поправкам в Конституцию РФ в Москве
Более 400 тысяч москвичей подали заявки на участие в онлайн-голосовании
Заместитель руководителя администрации президента, пресс-секретарь президента России Дмитрий Песков
Песков исключил манипуляции со статистикой по коронавирусу в России
Коронавирус
Вирусолог рассказал, когда снизится распространение коронавируса в России
Владимир Жириновский
Жириновский прокомментировал ДТП с участием Ефремова
Самолет в небе
РБК: сотни россиян выехали за границу в апреле во время пандемии
Пациент в машине скорой помощи возле медицинского центра NYU Langone в Нью-Йорке
WP: в 14 штатах США резко выросли темпы заражения коронавирусом
Сотрудники спецназа во время учений
ФСБ предотвратила теракт на рынке в Симферополе
Политика
Общество
Экономика
В мире
Происшествия
Спорт
Наука
Культура
Недвижимость
Религия
Туризм
Радио
Подкасты
Теги
Спецпроекты
Реклама
Продукты и услуги
Пресс-центр
Ria.ru в AppStore
Ria.ru в Google Play
Версия 2018.1 Beta 
© 2020 МИА «Россия сегодня» 
Сетевое издание РИА Новости зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций (Роскомнадзор) 08 апреля 2014 года. 
Свидетельство о регистрации Эл № ФС77-57640
Учредитель: Федеральное государственное унитарное предприятие Международное информационное агентство «Россия сегодня» (МИА «Россия сегодня»). 
Правила использования материалов
Главный редактор: Гаврилова А.В.
Адрес электронной почты Редакции: internet-group@rian.ru
Телефон Редакции: 7 (495) 645-6601 
Чтобы связаться с редакцией или сообщить обо всех замеченных ошибках, воспользуйтесь формой обратной связи.
18+
Лента новостей
0
Сначала новыеСначала старые
loader
Онлайн
Заголовок открываемого материала
Чтобы участвовать в дискуссии
авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь
loader
Чаты
Заголовок открываемого материала
04:46Панин призвал не сажать Ефремова в тюрьму
04:37Эксперты рассказали, как защититься от мошенников на сайтах объявлений
04:34В Калифорнии полицейских наказали за применение силы против протестующих
04:28Карантин в обсерваторе на Сахалине продлили из-за больного COVID-19
04:22Китай вывел на орбиту спутник для наблюдения за мировым океаном
04:21На Камчатке продлят режим ограничительных мер из-за COVID-19
04:17Эксперты рассказали, где в России находятся самые крупные домохозяйства
04:10Росатом начал проект ядерного реактора-"сжигателя" опасных веществ
04:07Российский стартап создал алгоритм, определяющий коронавирус у пациента
04:02В Мексике число выявленных случаев COVID-19 превысило 129 тысяч
04:00В Китае за сутки выявили 11 случаев COVID-19
03:58Вирусолог заявил, что COVID-19 стал легче переноситься
03:40Врач рассказал, от чего может пропасть обоняние
03:37В ГД предложили применять куркуму, пихту и пиявок в профилактике COVID-19
03:32В Пермском крае два подростка утонули в реке
03:29В России космических туристов могут готовить к выходу в открытый космос
03:24В трех регионах проведут массовое тестирование на антитела к коронавирусу
03:07В Минздраве оценили, сколько может занять лечение Ефремова от алкоголизма
03:06Разин рассказал, как Ефремов "вызывал ужас у всех"
03:04Названы безопасные направления для туристов
Лента новостейМолния