https://ria.ru/20200610/1572722849.html
В Токио из-за жары госпитализировали 30 человек
2020-06-10T08:07
https://cdn22.img.ria.ru/images/149826/85/1498268571_0:403:5001:3216_1200x0_80_0_0_8185347291df9a0ddce31abe15f712d6.jpg
В Токио из-за жары госпитализировали 30 человек

08:07 10.06.2020
ТОКИО, 10 июн - РИА Новости. Тридцать человек были направлены в больницы в Токио за вторник из-за жары, из них два человека – в тяжелом состоянии, сообщил телеканал NHK.
Из-за установившейся жаркой погоды в Токио в больницы поступили 30 человек от 25 до 99 лет. Из них двое находятся в тяжелом состоянии.
Токио
9 июня, 14:44
В Японии за неделю 1194 человека пострадали от жары
Пожарное управление Токио рекомендует использовать кондиционеры, избегать сильных физических нагрузок на улице и чаще пить воду. Специалисты также советуют снимать маски, если между людьми достаточно большое расстояние.
В среду столбик термометра в столице также поднялся почти до 31 градуса. Еще более жаркая погода установилась на северо-востоке острова Хонсю – до 33 градусов. До конца дня синоптики ожидают, что в Токио будет около 32 градусов, в Фукусиме, Ямагате, Нагано – до 34-36 градусов.
Жара в Москве
Вчера, 08:02
В Москве в среду ожидают грозы и жару до 30 градусов
