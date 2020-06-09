Регистрация пройдена успешно!
Путин отметил задачи, стоящие перед финансовой отраслью
2020-06-09T15:18
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с президентом, председателем правления Сбербанка РФ Германом Грефом
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с президентом, председателем правления Сбербанка РФ Германом Грефом
Президент РФ Владимир Путин во время встречи в режиме видеоконференции с президентом, председателем правления Сбербанка РФ Германом Грефом
МОСКВА, 9 июн - РИА Новости. Сейчас в непростой ситуации перед финансовой отраслью много задач, но Сбербанк с этим справляется, заявил президент России Владимир Путин в ходе рабочей встречи с главой банка Германом Грефом.
"Знаю, что хотели рассказать о текущей работе, знаю также, и мы с вами об этом говорили, что перед финансовыми нашими, тем более ведущими, учреждениями в сегодняшней непростой ситуации очень много задач, но знаю, что вы с этими задачами справляетесь", - сказал Путин.
